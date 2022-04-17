Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for his American counterpart, President Joe Biden, to visit Ukraine to witness firsthand the destruction caused by Russia’s invasion.

In a conversation which aired Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, anchor Jake Tapper asked the Ukrainian leader whether he believes Biden should visit.

“Do you want President Biden to come here?” Tapper asked.

“Yes,” Zelensky replied — speaking in English as he did for lengthy portions of the interview.

Zelensky further posited that not only does he want the American president to travel to Ukraine, he believes that it will actually happen.

“Are there any plans for him to come?” Tapper asked.

“I think he will,” Zelensky said.

“You think he will?” Tapper said.

“I think he will,” Zelensky said. “But it’s his decision, of course, and about the safety situation, it depends. But I think he’s the leader of the United States, and that’s why he should come here to see.”

Thus far, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the most notable world leader to visit Ukraine since the invasion. He and Zelensky were lauded for a viral video showing them surveying the streets of Kyiv.

Earlier this week, Biden expressed willingness to personally visit Ukraine, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, “we are currently not planning a trip by the President of the United States to Ukraine.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com