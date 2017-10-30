comScore ABC News Changes Headline About Kevin Spacey After Spinning His ‘Emotional’ Coming Out | Mediaite

ABC News Changes Headline About Kevin Spacey After Spinning His ‘Emotional’ Coming Out

by | 1:39 am, October 30th, 2017

ABC News is being criticized for a headline that focused on Kevin Spacey‘s sexuality rather than the allegation of child molestation.

On Sunday night, Spacey was accused by actor Anthony Rapp of making sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old. In response, Spacey issued this statement on Twitter:

In his statement, Spacey said he did not remember the encounter, but offered Rapp an apology and later on confirmed that he was gay.

ABC News then published this article with the following headline:

Twitter quickly noticed something was off.

The headline was changed after swift backlash.

