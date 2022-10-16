Anti-Defamation League Prez. Denounces Trump’s Post Warning Jews to ‘Get Their Act Together’: ‘This Jewsplaining is Insulting and Disgusting’

Jonathan Greenblatt, the president of the Anti-Defamation League, issued a sharp rebuke to former President Donald Trump’s comments warning American Jews to “get their act together” and show him proper appreciation, saying his remarks were “Jewsplaining” and “insulting and disgusting.”

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” the ex-president wrote in a Sunday morning post on Truth Social, the troubled online platform he launched after getting excommunicated from virtually every other major social media network.

“Somewhat surprisingly, however,” Trump continued, “our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S. Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

As Mediaite’s Ken Meyer wrote earlier Sunday, Trump has made repeated claims that Jewish people who don’t vote for him or support his agenda are “disloyal” or don’t care about Israel, in addition to peddling anti-Semitic tropes about Jews controlling the media.

Greenblatt was direct in his response to Trump, admonishing him for the unwanted lecture.

We don't need the former president, who curries favor with extremists and antisemites, to lecture us about the US-Israel relationship. It is not about a quid pro quo; it rests on shared values and security interests. This "Jewsplaining" is insulting and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/5XihxQGmLT — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) October 16, 2022

“We don’t need the former president, who curries favor with extremists and antisemites, to lecture us about the US-Israel relationship,” he tweeted Sunday afternoon. “It is not about a quid pro quo; it rests on shared values and security interests.”

“This ‘Jewsplaining’ is insulting and disgusting,” Greenblatt concluded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com