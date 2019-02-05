Beto O’Rourke Tells Oprah He’s Thinking About Running for President

Beto O’Rourke told Oprah Winfrey today that he’s seriously thinking about running for president in 2020.

O’Rourke sat down with Winfrey for a SuperSoul Conversations event in New York this afternoon and addressed a potential run, but would not say anything definitively:

And Beto tells @oprah …”I’ve been thinking about running for President” and the crowd goes WILD#supersoulconvetsations — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 5, 2019

Oprah: "What’s it gonna take? What’s it gonna take for you to say yes?" Beto: "You know, for me, it will really be family." Oprah: "Where's Amy?" (scans crowd for Beto's wife) — Matt Flegenheimer (@mattfleg) February 5, 2019

O’Rourke said he’ll make a decision before the end of the month.

[image via screengrab]

