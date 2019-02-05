comScore

Beto O’Rourke Tells Oprah He’s Thinking About Running for President

by | Feb 5th, 2019, 5:57 pm

Beto O’Rourke told Oprah Winfrey today that he’s seriously thinking about running for president in 2020.

O’Rourke sat down with Winfrey for a SuperSoul Conversations event in New York this afternoon and addressed a potential run, but would not say anything definitively:

O’Rourke said he’ll make a decision before the end of the month.

[image via screengrab]

