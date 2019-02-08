BREAKING: Second Woman Accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax of Sexual Assault

Following the sexual assault allegation against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax by Vanessa Tyson, a second woman has come forward accusing him of rape.

In a statement obtained by The New York Times, an attorney for Meredith Watson claimed that Fairfax raped her in 2000 when they were both at Duke University. The attack, Watson claimed, was “premeditated and aggressive.”

The statement says they have emails and messages of Watson sharing her account with her friends and “statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her.”

Read the full statement here, via the NYT:

Times reporter Jonathan Martin added that a spokesperson for Meredith Watson said she is not seeking any compensation for her claim.

MORE: Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the new Fairfax accuser, tells me that Watson is not planning on litigation and does not seek any form of compensation. “ she has been concerned and angered by what she’s been reading about another victim so she decided to tell her story” — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 8, 2019

Fairfax’s office is denying the claim:

UPDATING: Fairfax is denying this claim, his aides say statement to come. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 8, 2019

Breaking: Second sex assault allegation against @LGJustinFairfax. Fairfax’s chief of staff tells me the claim is false. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/RbZcoDnPkY — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) February 8, 2019

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com