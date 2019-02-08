comScore

BREAKING: Second Woman Accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax of Sexual Assault

by | Feb 8th, 2019, 4:28 pm

Following the sexual assault allegation against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax by Vanessa Tyson, a second woman has come forward accusing him of rape.

In a statement obtained by The New York Times, an attorney for Meredith Watson claimed that Fairfax raped her in 2000 when they were both at Duke University. The attack, Watson claimed, was “premeditated and aggressive.”

The statement says they have emails and messages of Watson sharing her account with her friends and “statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her.”

Read the full statement here, via the NYT:

Times reporter Jonathan Martin added that a spokesperson for Meredith Watson said she is not seeking any compensation for her claim.

Fairfax’s office is denying the claim:

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop