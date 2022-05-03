Breitbart senior editor-at-large Rebecca Mansour faced ridicule on Twitter Tuesday over tweeting that the pro-life crowd wasn’t violent when Roe v. Wade was decided by the Supreme Court.

That 1973 landmark decision on abortion is on the verge of being overturned, based on a draft opinion obtained by Politico, which reported on it on Monday night. The draft is not final.

In a Twitter thread, Mansour said:

The freakout you are witnessing from the left is very instructive. When Roe was handed down 49 years ago, pro-lifers didn’t riot, didn’t call for SCOTUS to be burned down, didn’t threaten the lives of justices, didn’t try to stack the Court. Pro-lifers (mostly Catholics at first) organized at the grassroots level. They planned an annual peaceful march on Washington. They created crisis pregnancy centers. The got involved in electing politicians. They passed pro-life legislation. They WORKED WITHIN THE SYSTEM of our Constitutional republic to enact change at the ballot box and in the hearts and minds of their fellow Americans. If this draft SCOTUS decision holds, then these pro-life Americans (who are now a majority of Americans, I might add) won the right way. And no amount of rioting, violence, fear-mongering, or any other left-wing intimidation tactic can change that.

Twitter users rebuked her, pointing to examples of violence in support of the pro-life cause.

The ignorance of history on display here is breathtaking. Even before Roe, leading “pro-life” advocates (like Brent and Pat Bozell) were organizing violent “direct action” attacks on clinics. https://t.co/oAuEqsXpaA — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 3, 2022

they blew up abortion clinics with nail bombs and shot doctors dead in the sanctuaries of their churches https://t.co/Ke0VDXn27x — CHOAM Nomsky (@samthielman) May 3, 2022

WaPo 1985: “Justice Harry A. Blackmun, who has been the target of frequent death threats since he wrote the court’s controversial 1973 decision legalizing abortion, said yesterday that a bullet was fired through a window of his Arlington apartment…”https://t.co/GeVg9ZJTte https://t.co/volQC3zhZt pic.twitter.com/N8KP8boMaL — dan nguyen (@dancow) May 3, 2022

There have been more than 200 bombings and arson attacks at clinics, and at least eight murders https://t.co/88yfOOTwJ9 https://t.co/HqBDojn6PB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 3, 2022

Since Roe was handed down 49 years ago, “pro-lifers” in the US have committed:

-11 murders

-26 attempted murders

-4 kidnappings

-42 bombings

-667 bomb threats

-100 butyric acid attacks

-189 arsons

-663 Anthrax /bioterrorism threats

-25,000+ acts of phone harassment or hate mail https://t.co/mB06YFPbbY — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 3, 2022

This is how Brietbart and the right defend religious tyranny. Every day the right reminds us they want America to the be the “Christian” version of Saudi Arabia. We can NOT let that happen! #RoeVWade https://t.co/4zYX5SX8NG — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 3, 2022

Y’all bombed abortion providers and murdered doctors in their own homes in front of their families you lying ass sociopathic piece of shit. https://t.co/OJvtKUPPub — 👾Rani Timekey Baker, Noise Channel $400C-$400F (@destroyed4com4t) May 3, 2022

my friend needed me to accompany her to planned parenthood to get her pap smear because just entering that establishment meant she’d be assaulted by anti-choice protesters, but okay. https://t.co/HWDXNpReRc — MariNaomi (@marinaomi) May 3, 2022

George Tiller would enter the chat… if he could. https://t.co/PAlqSkoU0o — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) May 3, 2022

If you discount all the threats, assaults, attempted and successful murders and the overall crusade to take control of women’s bodies — which is itself an act of violence — then yes, the anti-abortion crowd hasn’t been violent at all. https://t.co/eRfcAqUSeG — Ron Charles (@RonCharles) May 3, 2022

True, they didn’t riot and didn’t try to stack the court. All they did was terrorize women, bomb clinics, and murder doctors. https://t.co/9RXeon3WVT — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 3, 2022

they, uh, shot a bunch of doctors https://t.co/NZXBc4a5jh — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) May 3, 2022

When I worked at EMILY’s List anti-choicers would often mail graphic images and threats to my home, meaning they had to track down my home address, but go off. https://t.co/6Bhf92aglj — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 3, 2022

I mean, y’all literally killed people when we got the right to abortion and have tried to kill more. There’s a memorial in my Planned Parenthood to two of them. Y’all are home-grown terrorists. You don’t get to pretend you’ve been polite about it. https://t.co/B3PrGHU1N5 — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) May 3, 2022

Mansour responded to the blowback:

The assaults on abortion providers did NOT lead to Roe being overturned. The SCOTUS decision (if the draft stands) happened because pro-lifers WORKED WITHIN THE SYSTEM by fostering pro-life jurisprudence, electing politicians, and drafting legislation. 6/ — Rebecca Mansour (@RAMansour) May 3, 2022

