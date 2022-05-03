Breitbart Senior Editor Ridiculed For Claiming Pro-Lifers Weren’t Violent When Roe Was Decided: ‘Ignorance of History’

May 3rd, 2022
 
A man holds an iPad with the Breitbart logo on it's screen on November 10, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jaap Arriens/Getty Images

Breitbart senior editor-at-large Rebecca Mansour faced ridicule on Twitter Tuesday over tweeting that the pro-life crowd wasn’t violent when Roe v. Wade was decided by the Supreme Court.

That 1973 landmark decision on abortion is on the verge of being overturned, based on a draft opinion obtained by Politico, which reported on it on Monday night. The draft is not final.

In a Twitter thread, Mansour said:

The freakout you are witnessing from the left is very instructive. When Roe was handed down 49 years ago, pro-lifers didn’t riot, didn’t call for SCOTUS to be burned down, didn’t threaten the lives of justices, didn’t try to stack the Court.

Pro-lifers (mostly Catholics at first) organized at the grassroots level. They planned an annual peaceful march on Washington. They created crisis pregnancy centers. The got involved in electing politicians.

They passed pro-life legislation. They WORKED WITHIN THE SYSTEM of our Constitutional republic to enact change at the ballot box and in the hearts and minds of their fellow Americans.

If this draft SCOTUS decision holds, then these pro-life Americans (who are now a majority of Americans, I might add) won the right way. And no amount of rioting, violence, fear-mongering, or any other left-wing intimidation tactic can change that.

Twitter users rebuked her, pointing to examples of violence in support of the pro-life cause.

Mansour responded to the blowback:

