Chase Bank Scrubs #MondayMotivation Tweet After Backlash: Like Saying ‘Eat Dirt, Peasants’
Chase today took down a jokey tweet they posted after seeing it get quite a different reaction than whatever they were expecting.
The #MondayMotivation tweet read as follows:
You: why is my balance so low
Bank account: make coffee at home
Bank account: eat the food that’s already in the fridge
Bank account: you don’t need a cab, it’s only three blocks
You: I guess we’ll never know
Bank account: seriously?
#MondayMotivation
In case you were wondering, the deleted @Chase tweet … pic.twitter.com/gQoknkF2Ts
— Craig Newman (@craignewman) April 29, 2019
Before and after it was deleted, Chase got criticism from many people calling it tone-deaf:
love when institutions that caused a global financial meltdown tell me poverty isn’t structural but actually about personal responsibility. pic.twitter.com/fglMfVFzH6
— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 29, 2019
Who hurt you @chase! This is just MEAN! 😢 https://t.co/BsJbyvMaIL
— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 29, 2019
Just here for the ratio.
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 29, 2019
go fuck yourself
— BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) April 29, 2019
You, chase bank: why does everyone hate us
Me: antagonizing people isn’t an effective strategy
Me: you’re not hip or with it and you should stop trying to be
Me: you don’t need to tweet this, it’s a bad idea
You, chase bank: I guess we’ll never know
Me: seriously? pic.twitter.com/vVJfIt0raS
— Craig Goldstein (@cdgoldstein) April 29, 2019
Wow, pretty audacious tweet for a bank that got a $12 billion bailout. https://t.co/y9sNMebQA3
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 29, 2019
I feel like Chase Bank’s new “Eat dirt, peasants” slogan is a little on the nose.
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 29, 2019
This Chase tweet isn’t quite Brand Tweet Hall of Fame, but it’s very, very good. For the record, these are the top two and they can never be dethroned. pic.twitter.com/8oqyAY02WM
— Slade (@Slade) April 29, 2019
Chase ended up posting another tweet acknowledging the criticism:
Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world.
— Chase (@Chase) April 29, 2019
[image via screengrab]
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com