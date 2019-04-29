Chase Bank Scrubs #MondayMotivation Tweet After Backlash: Like Saying ‘Eat Dirt, Peasants’

Chase today took down a jokey tweet they posted after seeing it get quite a different reaction than whatever they were expecting.

The #MondayMotivation tweet read as follows:

You: why is my balance so low

Bank account: make coffee at home

Bank account: eat the food that’s already in the fridge

Bank account: you don’t need a cab, it’s only three blocks

You: I guess we’ll never know

Bank account: seriously?

In case you were wondering, the deleted @Chase tweet … pic.twitter.com/gQoknkF2Ts — Craig Newman (@craignewman) April 29, 2019

Before and after it was deleted, Chase got criticism from many people calling it tone-deaf:

love when institutions that caused a global financial meltdown tell me poverty isn’t structural but actually about personal responsibility. pic.twitter.com/fglMfVFzH6 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 29, 2019

Who hurt you @chase! This is just MEAN! 😢 https://t.co/BsJbyvMaIL — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 29, 2019

Just here for the ratio. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 29, 2019

go fuck yourself — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) April 29, 2019

You, chase bank: why does everyone hate us

Me: antagonizing people isn’t an effective strategy

Me: you’re not hip or with it and you should stop trying to be

Me: you don’t need to tweet this, it’s a bad idea

You, chase bank: I guess we’ll never know

Me: seriously? pic.twitter.com/vVJfIt0raS — Craig Goldstein (@cdgoldstein) April 29, 2019

Wow, pretty audacious tweet for a bank that got a $12 billion bailout. https://t.co/y9sNMebQA3 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 29, 2019

I feel like Chase Bank’s new “Eat dirt, peasants” slogan is a little on the nose. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 29, 2019

This Chase tweet isn’t quite Brand Tweet Hall of Fame, but it’s very, very good. For the record, these are the top two and they can never be dethroned. pic.twitter.com/8oqyAY02WM — Slade (@Slade) April 29, 2019

Chase ended up posting another tweet acknowledging the criticism:

Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world. — Chase (@Chase) April 29, 2019

