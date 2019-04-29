comScore

Chase Bank Scrubs #MondayMotivation Tweet After Backlash: Like Saying ‘Eat Dirt, Peasants’

By Josh FeldmanApr 29th, 2019, 3:30 pm

Chase today took down a jokey tweet they posted after seeing it get quite a different reaction than whatever they were expecting.

The #MondayMotivation tweet read as follows:

You: why is my balance so low
Bank account: make coffee at home
Bank account: eat the food that’s already in the fridge
Bank account: you don’t need a cab, it’s only three blocks
You: I guess we’ll never know
Bank account: seriously?
#MondayMotivation

Before and after it was deleted, Chase got criticism from many people calling it tone-deaf:

Chase ended up posting another tweet acknowledging the criticism:

