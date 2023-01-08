Christian Walker GOES OFF on ‘Predator’ Matt Schlapp for Allegedly Groping Male Campaign Staffer: ‘He’s Done This Before, I’m Sure!’

Christian Walker launched the latest of his trademark social media eviscerations against Matt Schlapp regarding accusations by a male staffer on his father Herschel Walker’s campaign that the CPAC chairman had groped him.

Roger Sollenberger at The Daily Beast was a recurring thorn in the side of Walker Georgia Senate campaign, reporting a series of bombshells about the former football star’s ex-girlfriends accusing him of encouraging them to get abortions, having poor relationships with “secret children” he had out-of-wedlock, and even terrifyingly violent behavior.

Herschel Walker survived the general election but ultimately failed to unseat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the runoff, one of several GOP candidates backed by former President Donald Trump who sailed through their primaries only to fall short against their Democratic opponents.

Christian Walker has seemed to have no interest in biting his tongue as his father’s various scandals have come to light, blasting him as an “absentee father” and liar in tweets and brutally frank videos, and he unsurprisingly reacted in a similar way to a new revelation this week from Sollenberger about a sordid incident connected to the Walker campaign.

Schlapp, a staunch Trump ally, traveled to Georgia to support the Walker Senate campaign at an event. According to a Jan. 5 report by The Daily Beast, a male Walker campaign staffer in his late 30s was asked to drive Schlapp while he was in town for the event. That staffer said Schlapp invited him out for drinks, which he originally believed was to discuss his professional career in conservative politics, but the interaction soon “escalated.”

The staffer accused Schlapp, who has been married to conservative commentator Mercedes Schlapp for two decades, of aggressively flirting with him, saying the CPAC chair “groped” and “fondled” the staffer’s crotch in the car ride after they left the bar, calling it a “sustained and unwanted and unsolicited” encounter” where Schlapp “grabbed my junk and pummeled it.” The staffer also accused Schlapp of inviting him up to his hotel room — an offer that was declined — and sending him other unwanted texts and calls.

Well then.

Christian had some thoughts about this whole sordid mess, drawing a direct connection to Schlapp’s alleged infidelities to his complaints about his own father’s failures to support his family. (It should be noted that although Schlapp has denied the accusations through his attorney, Christian seems to be assuming they are true.)

“Big family values conservative guy, married to a woman!” Christian mocked Schlapp in a video shared on Twitter, running through his own retelling of how Schlapp had allegedly taken the staffer who had been chauffeuring him around out for drinks, and then reached over and groped him in the car.

“But here’s the kicker: the staffer is a MAN MARRIED TO A WOMAN!” Christian screamed.

Schlapp had pulled “a typical predator move” by pestering the staffer over text after the staffer had rejected him and said he was uncomfortable, Christian continued. He blasted Schlapp for “trying to hook up with men” while he was out on the campaign trail away from his wife and children.

“This is insane!” Christian declared. “Typical predator, preys on this poor little staffer who’s just trying to work his way up in Republican politics, then gets assaulted by one of the top guys in the industry!”

“Family values!” Christian sneered as he made quotation marks motions with his hand. “You need to cling to your wife and your children, whoa!”

“This guy needs to resign from CPAC, lose his contributorship deals, this is horrible behavior!” Christian concluded. “Don’t get Schlapped by the Schlapp!”

In another video Christian posted on his Tik Tok account, he blasted Schlapp for “THE HYPOCRISY” of “[p]reaching about family values then going behind your wife’s back WITH MEN.”

“This is a married man with five children!” Christian yelled.

“He loves to get on stage and lecture about family values and morality and act like he’s holier than thou, and he can’t even stay loyal to his wife. Actually, he’s trying to get with men,” Christian continued, and then went in for the kill:

Furthermore, Matt Schlapp was way too conformable behaving like this with a random campaign staffer. He’s done this before, I’m sure! What has he brought home to his wife? If you don’t want to stay loyal to your wife, don’t get married, don’t have children, don’t pretend you’re a family man!

Watch the video clips above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com