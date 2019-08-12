In an unexpected turn of events, longtime Fox News host — and fierce CNN critic — Sean Hannity stepped in to defend fellow primetime cable personality Chris Cuomo on Twitter after a video surfaced showing the CNN host repeatedly swearing and verbally attacking a man who insulted him in a Long Island bar.

Cellphone video of Cuomo lashing out at and threatening to beat a man who had apparently referred to him as “Fredo” — a dismissive jab referencing the weak and feckless Fredo Corleone character from The Godfather — quickly began rocketing around Twitter on Monday night.

But not long after, however, Hannity posted a Tweet sympathizing with the CNN host, saying “good for @ChrisCuomo,” and adding that the interloper should apologize to Cuomo for “being a jackass in front of [Cuomo’s] family.”

I say good for @ChrisCuomo He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family. Imho Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for. He deserves the apology. https://t.co/VnyMNgz14U — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 13, 2019

Screengrab via Fox News.

