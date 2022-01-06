Conservative Politicians and Pundits Ridicule Biden’s Jan. 6 Anniversary Speech

By Jackson RichmanJan 6th, 2022, 1:12 pm
 

Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Conservative politicians and pundits tweeted ridicule and mockery on Thursday in response to President Joe Biden’s speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During the speech, Biden eviscerated his predecessor, Donald Trump, without calling him out by name.

“What did we not see? We didn’t see a former president who had just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation’s capitol under siege,” Biden said in Statuary Hall in the Capitol. “This wasn’t a group of tourists, this was an armed insurrection. They weren’t looking to uphold the will of the people, they were looking to deny the will of the people.”

Conservatives on social media — particularly those who remain supportive of Trump — mocked and criticized the speech, with many arguing that the United States faces more pressing problems than last year’s violent riot.

