Conservative politicians and pundits tweeted ridicule and mockery on Thursday in response to President Joe Biden’s speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During the speech, Biden eviscerated his predecessor, Donald Trump, without calling him out by name.

“What did we not see? We didn’t see a former president who had just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation’s capitol under siege,” Biden said in Statuary Hall in the Capitol. “This wasn’t a group of tourists, this was an armed insurrection. They weren’t looking to uphold the will of the people, they were looking to deny the will of the people.”

Conservatives on social media — particularly those who remain supportive of Trump — mocked and criticized the speech, with many arguing that the United States faces more pressing problems than last year’s violent riot.

What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden. I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2022

“This isn’t about being bogged down in the past,” says Biden as he talks about an event from a year ago and that has nothing to do with wild inflation, high gas prices and a virus spreading at its quickest rate under his watch than ever before. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) January 6, 2022

After listening to Joe Biden’s lies today I’m ready to campaign for Trump 2024. — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 6, 2022

This entire spectacle suggests that Biden and the Democrats are even more obsessed with the 2020 election than Trump is. https://t.co/yq0naX27RL — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 6, 2022

The usual suspects in the media are going to praise Biden’s partisan speech, but they’re also going to ignore basic facts because the truth won’t fit the narrative. Joe Biden hasn’t united America, he’s breaking it with his policies. https://t.co/rywzeIWRn3 — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) January 6, 2022

But he had no issue at all with letting mobs riot, loot which has evolved into ‘Smash & Grabs’ and try to burn our country to the ground for a year. I guess he couldn’t smell the smoke in his basement? https://t.co/Fj99lvdJp0 — Billy Long (@auctnr1) January 6, 2022

This January 6 extravaganza will earn a standing ovation from the media echo chamber, and achieve nothing else. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 6, 2022

Joe Biden and the Democrats are really afraid of Donald Trump coming back. He can’t stop attacking Trump. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 6, 2022

Here’s Joe Biden in 2020 telling a woman that he absolutely agrees with her that Donald Trump is an illegitimate president pic.twitter.com/7zwYcEZWv0 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 6, 2022

No one will remember this speech next week and certainly no one driving all over their city looking for a covid test. https://t.co/SdVjTwxUzF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022

