Conservatives Slam Matt Schlapp for Saying Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas ‘Deserves Our Compassion’
Conservatives on social media blasted American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp for tweeting that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas‘s “story deserves our compassion.”
Thomas is a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who has come under fire for competing on the women’s team.
“No matter what one thinks of Lia’s ability to swim with women her story deserves our compassion. It will be interesting to hear Lia’s [point of view] in 30 years,” Schlapp tweeted over the weekend.
No matter what one thinks of Lia’s ability to swim with women her story deserves our compassion. It will be interesting to hear Lia’s pov in 30 years. https://t.co/NLY9f6TO6I
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) March 6, 2022
Schlapp’s conservative audience on Twitter was having none of it.
No, it doesn’t. Also if you’re playing the “preferred pronoun” game you’ve already lost. You’ve surrendered reality to the Left. There is nothing left to fight for. https://t.co/TDHr40Ylmw
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 8, 2022
*His* story. And while the dude is clearly going through a mental struggle for which we should show concern, we should have more empathy and concern for the girls who are being ignored and pushed aside by the elite so a stronger guy can pose as a girl. https://t.co/iAHtwA54MF
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 8, 2022
Lia is the transgender swimmer making headlines
Conservatism is progressivism driving the speed limit https://t.co/FdQpROZDBR
— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) March 8, 2022
Really. Her? When men are infiltrating girls’ and women’s teams, bathrooms, locker rooms, prisons, and abuse shelters, this is the approach? https://t.co/KPCM7uTRdL
— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 8, 2022
Is this a joke? https://t.co/Ta5l4rwUxz
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) March 8, 2022
Matt has FIVE daughters… Would he feel it’s compassionate if a biological male with male genitalia were in the locker room with them against their consent? https://t.co/KrHr8OLJfK
— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 8, 2022
Wait, wait, wait. The founder of CPAC is down with the anti woman ideology of transgenderism?! I want off that particular conservative train. https://t.co/soBtAopbjM
— Rod Dreher (@roddreher) March 8, 2022
.@mschlapp, no. Just no.
Have compassion for the real women whose college athletic experiences he’s selfishly destroying.
He’s a spoiled brat. No conservative should ever enable this. No sane person should promote this insanity. https://t.co/71uoRQXLCS
— John – Don’t NY my FL – Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 8, 2022
Stop virtue signaling @mschlapp. This radical movement is unfairly targeting women. Female athletes are the ones who deserve compassion for this assault on them. Stand with tough GOP governors banning biological men from women’s sports. Stand up for women. Embrace #CommonSense. https://t.co/jmO3hMtuuv
— Bill Spadea (@BillSpadea) March 8, 2022
You mean HIS story, where HE decided to pose as a woman so HIS biological advantages would gain HIM easy wins? No thanks, Matt. I’m more interested in celebrating the athletic achievements of athletes who compete without cheating… but I’m old fashioned that way. https://t.co/0gwSvta1fl
— Michael Quinn Sullivan🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) March 8, 2022
Schlapp went back and forth with former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis.
She tweeted, “No. None of this is remotely conservative, principled, or truthful, Matt. What are you doing?! It’s sad to see CPAC leadership and the GOP establishment cave to the LGBT agenda. I will not support this.”
No. None of this is remotely conservative, principled, or truthful, Matt. What are you doing?!
It’s sad to see CPAC leadership and the GOP establishment cave to the LGBT agenda.
I will not support this. https://t.co/E0xUPGzT0r
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 8, 2022
Schlapp retweeted and responded, “Jenna all I am saying is in the end trans people deserve our love and compassion. We should defend girls sports against competing w men aggressively but in the end remember that all people deserve respect. Kinda simple. If showing decency makes you boycott @CPAC I’m good w it.”
“That’s not all you said, Matt. You can’t walk back calling a man ‘her’ under the guise of ‘love and compassion.’ Love and compassion requires speaking truth. Conservatives, this is an open call from Matt to abandon CPAC because he is unwilling to stand for truth. Do it,” replied Ellis.
That’s not all you said, Matt. You can’t walk back calling a man “her” under the guise of “love and compassion.” Love and compassion requires speaking truth.
Conservatives, this is an open call from Matt to abandon CPAC because he is unwilling to stand for truth.
Do it.
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 8, 2022
In response, Schlapp tweeted, “Jenna this is a false controversy. You are upset w @CPAC bc we didn’t invite you to speak. We score the bills aimed at protecting girls sports and our kids from gender confusion indoctrination. I don’t wish to normalize it but simply just deal w it w compassion.”
Jenna this is a false controversy. You are upset w @CPAC bc we didn’t invite you to speak. We score the bills aimed at protecting girls sports and our kids from gender confusion indoctrination. I don’t wish to normalize it but simply just deal w it w compassion. https://t.co/ODcAaSoQJp
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) March 8, 2022
