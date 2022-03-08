Conservatives Slam Matt Schlapp for Saying Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas ‘Deserves Our Compassion’

Conservatives on social media blasted American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp for tweeting that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas‘s “story deserves our compassion.”

Thomas is a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who has come under fire for competing on the women’s team.

“No matter what one thinks of Lia’s ability to swim with women her story deserves our compassion. It will be interesting to hear Lia’s [point of view] in 30 years,” Schlapp tweeted over the weekend.

No matter what one thinks of Lia’s ability to swim with women her story deserves our compassion. It will be interesting to hear Lia’s pov in 30 years. https://t.co/NLY9f6TO6I — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) March 6, 2022

Schlapp’s conservative audience on Twitter was having none of it.

Schlapp went back and forth with former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis.

She tweeted, “No. None of this is remotely conservative, principled, or truthful, Matt. What are you doing?! It’s sad to see CPAC leadership and the GOP establishment cave to the LGBT agenda. I will not support this.”

No. None of this is remotely conservative, principled, or truthful, Matt. What are you doing?! It’s sad to see CPAC leadership and the GOP establishment cave to the LGBT agenda. I will not support this. https://t.co/E0xUPGzT0r — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 8, 2022

Schlapp retweeted and responded, “Jenna all I am saying is in the end trans people deserve our love and compassion. We should defend girls sports against competing w men aggressively but in the end remember that all people deserve respect. Kinda simple. If showing decency makes you boycott @CPAC I’m good w it.”

“That’s not all you said, Matt. You can’t walk back calling a man ‘her’ under the guise of ‘love and compassion.’ Love and compassion requires speaking truth. Conservatives, this is an open call from Matt to abandon CPAC because he is unwilling to stand for truth. Do it,” replied Ellis.

That’s not all you said, Matt. You can’t walk back calling a man “her” under the guise of “love and compassion.” Love and compassion requires speaking truth. Conservatives, this is an open call from Matt to abandon CPAC because he is unwilling to stand for truth. Do it. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 8, 2022

In response, Schlapp tweeted, “Jenna this is a false controversy. You are upset w @CPAC bc we didn’t invite you to speak. We score the bills aimed at protecting girls sports and our kids from gender confusion indoctrination. I don’t wish to normalize it but simply just deal w it w compassion.”

Jenna this is a false controversy. You are upset w @CPAC bc we didn’t invite you to speak. We score the bills aimed at protecting girls sports and our kids from gender confusion indoctrination. I don’t wish to normalize it but simply just deal w it w compassion. https://t.co/ODcAaSoQJp — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) March 8, 2022

