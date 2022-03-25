Conservatives Whack ‘DNC Press Release’ AP Tweet About GOP Objections to Ketanji Brown Jackson

Conservatives on Twitter slammed the Associated Press on Friday for an article about Republicans arguing that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson “brings too much empathy to the job.”

In a Twitter post with the piece, written by AP chief congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro, the AP wrote, “Democrats praised President Joe Biden’s choice of the Harvard-educated lawyer and appellate court judge as long overdue, making the judicial branch begin to look more like America. But Republicans argue Jackson brings too much empathy to the job.”

Conservatives mocked the tweet.

Good heavens that’s a bad one — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 25, 2022

frame this and hang it in a media museum. pic.twitter.com/rVl17KTm0V — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 25, 2022

The AP thinks having “too much empathy” for child predators is a marvelous thing and not something to scoff at https://t.co/xijj1eBCtY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 25, 2022

This is quite possibly the worst spin on the actual issue yet. We’re talking “Here’s a trophy” level achievement. https://t.co/GgJeBJXOTX — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) March 25, 2022

I’m laughing so hard I’m crying https://t.co/OtttParWwx — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) March 25, 2022

“But Republicans argue Jackson brings too much empathy to the job.” Oh come on. https://t.co/VmWyk00849 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 25, 2022

WHAT? LOLOLOL This used to be an actual news service. https://t.co/5TrcFCmF8m — RBe (@RBPundit) March 25, 2022

Again, just want to note that the way to make SCOTUS look more like America would be to appoint either a Hispanic man or an Asian woman. https://t.co/R1ZOhCysD3 — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) March 25, 2022

Republicans don’t want #SCOTUS justices to have too much empathy towards child pornographers. I’d say that’s a good thing, @AP. https://t.co/toNCOoQNau — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) March 25, 2022

