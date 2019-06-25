New court documents from Duncan Hunter’s (R-CA) campaign finance violations case show that the embattled congressman illegally used those funds to facilitate a multitude of extramarital affairs.

USA Today justice reporter Brad Heath flagged several key passages from the case’s newly-release documents on Tuesday, many of which show Hunter sticking with his claim that the case against him is a “deep state” plot by the Justice Department to punish him for supporting President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department wants a judge to prohibit Rep. @Rep_Hunter from “offering evidence or argument concerning alleged political biases or motives of the prosecution team” or making other comments that could “poison the pool of potential jurors.” pic.twitter.com/6MMK6iJXE9 — Brad Heath (@bradheath) June 25, 2019

Things get more interesting, however, with the segments describing how Hunter allegedly falsified campaign reports to hide his illegal use of campaign funds on himself, which apparently includes several romantic liaisons.

The Justice Department filed a notice saying Rep. Duncan Hunter illegally used campaign funds to pay for “intimate” encounters with several women, and prosecutors want a judge’s permission to tell jurors about those romances. pic.twitter.com/Zp6TmA0FRG — Brad Heath (@bradheath) June 25, 2019

The documents go on to say that Hunter had personal situations with at least three lobbyists:

DOJ says @rep_hunter took a lobbyist skiing near Lake Tahoe, and charged it to his campaign. Prosecutors said their relationship “blossomed beyond a mere friendship.” They say he even charged the campaign for his $7 Sam Adams when he arrived in Tahoe. pic.twitter.com/PswO6AdlDB — Brad Heath (@bradheath) June 25, 2019

DOJ says Hunter took the unnamed lobbyist on a “double date road trip” to Virginia Beach with another member of Congress. He charged the campaign for their hotel room and bar tab. pic.twitter.com/6XEeTCrqbR — Brad Heath (@bradheath) June 25, 2019

DOJ says Rep. Hunter billed his campaign $42 for an Uber after he engaged in “intimate personal activities” with a lobbyist at her D.C. area home. “That night,” prosecutors wrote, “was not about business.” pic.twitter.com/PvYhiGbpwi — Brad Heath (@bradheath) June 25, 2019

DOJ says Rep. Hunter billed his campaign for an Uber in 2016 after he spent the night at the home of yet another Washington lobbyist, “where they engaged in intimate personal activities unrelated to Hunter’s congressional campaign.” pic.twitter.com/j7N4IdkSDN — Brad Heath (@bradheath) June 25, 2019

The documents allude to other “non-work related activity” that’s of interest to the prosecution, and Margaret Hunter, who seemingly threw her husband under the bus by admitting to campaign fund misuse, might be called as a witness against him.

DOJ says there’s other “sensitive conduct,”, but they don’t want to say what it is, other than that it’s “clearly non-work related activity during get-togethers with his close personal friends” and that it could potentially taint the jury pool if revealed. pic.twitter.com/ZPO5uXMhym — Brad Heath (@bradheath) June 25, 2019

Perhaps not surprisingly, federal prosecutors filed a notice saying they might call Rep. Hunter’s wife as a witness against him. pic.twitter.com/aOnBeDIY6q — Brad Heath (@bradheath) June 25, 2019

