Democratic Calls for Northam to Resign Continue After Press Conference: ‘The Only Way Forward’

by | Feb 2nd, 2019, 4:47 pm

Governor Ralph Northam denied being either of the two people in the racist photo on his yearbook page in a bonkers press conference in which he admitted to darkening his face to dress up as Michael Jackson for a dance contest.

The calls for him to resign reached a fever pitch overnight, and it looks like the press conference did him no favors. Northam said he does not intend to resign, but the calls for him to do so are continuing.

While Northam was speaking, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus amplified their call for him to resign and slammed him for “changing his public story”:

The Virginia House Democratic Caucus did the same:

Virginia Democratic congressmen Gerry Connolly and Don Beyer said in a statement after his press conference that Northam needs to go:

And more Democrats weighed in to say he still needs to resign:

Towards the end of the press conference, DNC Chair Tom Perez issued a statement calling on Northam to resign.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax issued a statement that condemned Northam’s past actions but did not directly call for him to resign.

