‘F**king Grifters’: Spotify Executive Bill Simmons Trashes Harry and Meghan After $20 Million Deal Collapses

Bill Simmons, Spotify’s head of podcast innovation and monetization, called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “fucking grifters” on the latest episode of his podcast The Ringer, amid the collapse of the British royal’s $20 million deal with the streaming giant.

Simmons, who sold his podcast to Spotify three years ago in a multi-million dollar deal, did not hold back when commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during Friday’s episode, alongside guest Joe House.

After insulting the couple, the executive mentioned that Prince Harry reached out to him for help “with a podcast idea.”

Approximately 19 minutes into the show, House mentioned that Simmons “does a lot of business deals.”

“I do?” Simmons responded. “I wish I’d been involved in the Meghan and Harry leave Spotify negotiation.”

“The fucking grifters. That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them,” Simmons told House. “I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

Listen to his response below:

Bill Simmons absolutely HATES Prince Harry We need to know what Harry said to Bill on that Zoom pic.twitter.com/lsxNoSPaCU — The r/BillSimmons Podcast (@rBillSimmonsPod) June 16, 2023

Earlier this week, Spotify and the Sussexes confirmed that the pair had parted three years after signing a deal worth $20 million with the couple’s production company, Archewell.

While signed with Spotify, Markle hosted the podcast Archetypes that featured conversations about social progress alongside high-profile stars such as Serena Williams, Trevor Noah, and Mariah Carey. However, the music and podcasting service did not renew it for a second season.

