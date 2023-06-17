Pat Benatar Mocks Ted Cruz For Invoking Her in Bizarre Biden-Satan Rant: ‘NICE TRY!’
During an appearance on Joe Pagliarulo’s talk show earlier this week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) painted a bizarre image of President Joe Biden murdering children dressed as Satan while singing a song by Pat Benatar.
Conservative talk show host Pagliarulo asked the Texas senator about the possibility of a Biden impeachment and whether it would be possible to remove the president from office with a Senate supermajority.
Cruz gave a colorful response to the audience:
Pagliarulo: If the Senate gets the impeachment and a trial is held, do you think you could ever get a supermajority to remove him?
Cruz: I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.
Benatar fans let Cruz have it on Twitter over the truly weird Biden-Satan remarks. It’s unclear why the Senator invoked the singer’s name in the exchange.
The famous vocalist responded to Cruz on Saturday with a curt and on-brand two-word response on her official Facebook page: “NICE TRY!”
