Fox News Anchor Explains to Trump How Polls Work After President Attacks Network

By Morgan PhillipsJul 26th, 2019, 10:58 am

Fox News host Julie Banderas shot back at President Donald Trump after he said Fox News is “at it again” because they broadcast a poll which had him losing against Sen. Joe Biden.

Banderas told Trump the polls are the public’s opinion, not that of the network. The sample was randomly selected from over 1,000 voters.

Trump said those at the network are so different from 2016 when they used to be “Proud Warriors” of his. He said Fox News polls have always been terrible to him, and there’s no way he could be losing to the “Sleepy One.”

The poll, released Thursday has a race between Biden and Trump leaving Biden with 49% of the vote and Trump with 39% of the vote.

