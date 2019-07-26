Joe Biden’s social media team made fun of President Donald Trump’s anger over the new polling data showing him falling behind the ex-veep.

In his Friday morning social media screed, Trump wailed on Fox News for the data they collected showing Biden 10 points ahead of him.

….the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Enter the Biden campaign Twitter account, which noticed Trump’s tweets and decided to rub his nose in it:

.@realDonaldTrump, we know you love the polls. We’re glad you saw the latest from Fox: Biden 49%, Trump 39. You’re losing by ten. Have a nice day. — Team Joe (@TeamJoe) July 26, 2019

Also, as a little bonus, Fox Newser Julie Banderas has taken some time to explain to the president how polling works:

That is incorrect. FOX News Opinion Polls are the public’s opinion not of @foxnews Interviews are conducted among a random national sample of 1,004 registered voters. 217 Landline and 787 cellphone numbers were randomly selected for inclusion in the survey. https://t.co/ndjLJqIPfN — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) July 26, 2019

