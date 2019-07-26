comScore

‘Team Joe’ Taunts Trump for Raving About Fox News Poll That Shows POTUS Behind Biden

By Ken MeyerJul 26th, 2019, 10:56 am

Joe Biden’s social media team made fun of President Donald Trump’s anger over the new polling data showing him falling behind the ex-veep.

In his Friday morning social media screed, Trump wailed on Fox News for the data they collected showing Biden 10 points ahead of him.

Enter the Biden campaign Twitter account, which noticed Trump’s tweets and decided to rub his nose in it:

Also, as a little bonus, Fox Newser Julie Banderas has taken some time to explain to the president how polling works:

