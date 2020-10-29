comScore

Girl Scouts Delete Posts Congratulating Amy Coney Barrett After Facing Backlash, Leading to Even More Criticism

The Girl Scouts struggled to keep both liberals and conservatives happy in their attempt to maintain a bipartisan social media presence — facing backlash from both sides for sharing and then deleting a post congratulating Justice Amy Coney Barrett. 

The organization uploaded Facebook and Twitter posts congratulating Barrett for her appointment to the Supreme Court, sparking an instant wave of angry comments.

In an attempt to keep the masses happy, and maintain their promise to be bipartisan, the Girl Scouts deleted the posts, and shared an explanation:

Problem solved, right? Unfortunately, wrong. The Girl Scouts quickly faced criticism from the right, many pointing out that the action of deleting the post is itself partisan:

