‘Go F*ck Yourself!’ Eric Adams Loses It in Heated Airport Throwdown with Heckler

Former New York City mayor Eric Adams snapped as he was harassed on a Dallas jet bridge on Tuesday, telling a heckler, “Go f*ck yourself” in a video that has since gone viral.

The confrontation, filmed by another passenger and originally posted on Reddit, shows Adams trading barbs with a masked flyer as they disembark a flight from New York to Texas.

What prompted the exchange remains unclear as the video begins mid-conflict and already heated, with the passenger taunting Adams: “Eric Adams, please punch me in the face. I would like if you punched me in the face.”

Adams fired back: “Go f*ck yourself, I’m not the mayor anymore.”

“F*ck you,” the woman replied.

“You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me,” he said as he leaned in.

The passenger then pushed past him and walked on.

Adams spokesperson Todd Shapiro told the New York Post that Adams is now “a private citizen and was harassed.”

Shapiro dismissed the clip as “selectively edited” and lacking “critical context.”

The trolling comes just one day after Adams announced a cryptocurrency project he claims will help fight antisemitism, which peaked in value before an epic crash.

