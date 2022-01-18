Chait Delivers, Logan Dropped. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
Jonathan Chait
New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait opined on Monday that it is time for progressives to come to terms with the fact that mass school closures throughout the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond were “catastrophic.”
School closures of course resulted in mental health and other crises for young people, so much so that by early 2021, some were sounding the alarm about an increase in suicides among teens.
Chait cited the many adverse effects of the closures and called on those who ardently championed them to concede that keeping children home after the initial wave of cases gripped the country in early 2020 was a colossal error.
“The left by and large rejected this evidence,” he wrote, saying that progressives were driven by two primary impulses. “One was a zero-COVID policy” that refused to weigh the trade-offs, and the other a “deference to teachers’ unions.”
He argued progressives “just want to quietly move on without anybody admitting anybody did anything wrong.”
It’s a tough job to make people take their medicine, whether it’s a medical vaccine or a dose of reality. But it’s an important one.
MEDIA LOSER:
Lara Logan
In a Monday scoop, Mediaite reported that Lara Logan, the former 60 Minutes correspondent who as of late has earned a reputation for pushing conspiracy theories at Fox News, has been dropped by talent agency UTA over controversial comments she made about Dr. Anthony Fauci.
UTA chief communications officer Seth Oster confirmed to Mediaite that the agency cut ties with Logan several weeks ago.
The veteran journalist was dropped after she sparked controversy by comparing the top U.S. infectious diseases expert to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele on Fox News.
“What you see on Dr. Fauci – this is what people say to me: that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Joseph Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan told Fox host Pete Hegseth.
A UTA insider confirmed to Mediaite that Logan was let go over her “unacceptable” and “highly offensive” comments, which sparked outrage within the agency.
It’s just the latest stop on the long ride down for Logan’s once-respected career.
