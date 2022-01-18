Chait Delivers, Logan Dropped. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Jonathan Chait

New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait opined on Monday that it is time for progressives to come to terms with the fact that mass school closures throughout the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond were “catastrophic.”

School closures of course resulted in mental health and other crises for young people, so much so that by early 2021, some were sounding the alarm about an increase in suicides among teens.

Chait cited the many adverse effects of the closures and called on those who ardently championed them to concede that keeping children home after the initial wave of cases gripped the country in early 2020 was a colossal error.

“The left by and large rejected this evidence,” he wrote, saying that progressives were driven by two primary impulses. “One was a zero-COVID policy” that refused to weigh the trade-offs, and the other a “deference to teachers’ unions.”

He argued progressives “just want to quietly move on without anybody admitting anybody did anything wrong.”

It’s a tough job to make people take their medicine, whether it’s a medical vaccine or a dose of reality. But it’s an important one.