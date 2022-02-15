Al Michaels Winning, Jesse Watters Spinning, Two Questions | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Al Michaels

Iconic play-by-play voice Al Michaels talked with Eminem at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday and the two stars were seen chatting like best friends as they traded compliments with each other.

Michaels told Eminem, who was one of the halftime performers, that he was “the best in show.” And Eminem was straight up giddy as he called the veteran sports broadcaster “the GOAT.”

Eminem brought up the big question: Is Michaels going to retire?

NBC inked a deal in 2018 poaching Mike Tirico from ESPN to eventually replace Michaels on Sunday night. The dissent against Michaels leaving was voiced by Howard Stern fairly emphatically recently. But would leaving NBC mean leaving football?

“I’ll be somewhere,” Michaels insisted.

While it’s been widely assumed that Michaels is not ready to retire, the 77-year-old has been mostly quiet on his future. But the reassurance that he’ll be calling football games somewhere next season puts that at least partly to rest.

Sunday’s match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams was the 11th Super Bowl call of Michaels’ illustrious career. Michaels has been featured on NBC’s Sunday Night Football since 2006, but his contract expired after Super Bowl LVI and the network has Mike Tirico ready to take over the broadcast.

According to data from Nielsen, Super Bowl LVI drew 99.18 million viewers. That’s a big jump from last year, but short of the 100 million mark reached in 10 of the 11 seasons prior. However, when you include Telemundo, and the streaming and digital viewers, it’s well over that mark.

From a Stern defense to Eminem fandom, ratings up and reputation intact, Michaels has been getting good press at the end of a good season. Though his future won’t be with NBC, he’s an elite play-by-play voice and a hot commodity among some of the NFL’s other broadcast partners, and it sounds like one of them may be grabbing him up.