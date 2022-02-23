Muir Impacts, Owens Bashes, Convoy Coming | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

David Muir, Almin Karamehmedovic, & Esther Castillejo

The annual George Polk Awards in Journalism is dedicated to recognizing outstanding reporting across all of media, focusing on “the intrepid, bold, and influential work of the reporters themselves, placing a premium on investigative work that is original, resourceful, and thought-provoking.”

Among this year’s honorees, ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir, executive producer Almin Karamehmedovic, and producer Esther Castillejo received the 2021 Environmental Reporting award for their series “Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change.”

As the Foreign Press Correspondent’s association notes, the reporting “provoked a global outcry and raised concerns at the UN Global Summit on Climate in Scotland.”

In a memo to the news division on the prestigious award, ABC News President Kim Godwin wrote:

“David Muir and his small team worked to gain access to Madagascar in the middle of the pandemic to report on an untold emergency unfolding — what the United Nations has warned could be the first climate-change famine — where hundreds of thousands are on the edge of starvation and aid organizations such as the World Food Programme (WFP) are racing to get food and water to the region.”

The three honorees were on the ground in Madagascar “trying to convince the country to let the team in during the pandemic — showing their determination to keep trying until they got access to the region in dire need.”

The stunning response to their efforts resulted in some $3.5 million raised by viewers for the WFP, almost half within just 30 minutes of the report airing.

World News Tonight was “the only network newscast to broadcast from the Global Climate Summit in Glasgow where world leaders were meeting, airing their report on the crisis in Madagascar,” Godwin explains.

For the award and the unprecedented impact of their reporting, these honorees and ABC News get a big win.