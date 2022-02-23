Joe Scarborough went OFF on what he called “Trump Republicans,” heaping praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the House GOP who criticized President Joe Biden with what can fairly be called a “mean tweet.”

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump called Putin’s incursion into Ukraine “savvy” and praised it as an intelligent move. At the same time, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also lauded Putin for being an “elegantly sophisticated” counterpart and always controlling.

Following Biden’s national address on Russian sanctions, the House GOP Twitter account shared an image of the president walking away from the podium with a message that read, “This is what weakness on the world stage looks like.”

“House Republicans, you should bow your head in shame as we move into one of the greatest crises on the global stage since World War II,” Scarborough said on the set of Morning Joe Wednesday morning. “You should bow your head in shame. You are a disgrace to America.”

He then read a comment from Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov in which he admitted that NATO is united, which the Morning Joe host credited to President Biden. “Now that NATO is united, you have Trump Republicans actually elevating and lifting up Vladimir Putin in this time of crisis,” Scarborough said, “It is absolutely disgusting.”

Willie Geist then introduced the always informative Michael Weiss, an expert on these sorts of foreign affairs as News Director for New Lines magazine. Weiss ostensibly called those who flatter Putin “useful idiots,” a term used to deride anyone perceived as propagandizing a cause without a complete understanding of a cause’s goals and who is cynically being used by the cause’s leaders.

“It is really important to emphasize that this sort of trope in American politics coming from the far right and also parts of the far left only feed into Moscow’s grand strategy here,” Weiss concluded.

“I’m so glad you used the word ‘useful idiot,'” Scarborough followed. “That’s what we called people in the cold war who were constantly apologizing for Soviet leaders.”

“We now have useful idiots on the trump right that are apologizing for Vladimir Putin. The term fits them tightly, like a glove.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com