Lee Pays Attention, Carlson Does Not | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

CNN’s MJ Lee

CNN White House correspondent MJ Lee pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about a remark President Joe Biden made to reporters on a Texas tarmac Tuesday.

As the president posed for photos upon his arrival at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base in Westworth Village, Texas on Tuesday, he responded to one reporter’s queries about rising gas prices by saying: “Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible.”

At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, Ms. Lee asked Ms. Psaki about that exchange, and contrasted it with the president’s remarks on mitigating the price increases from earlier that day. Psaki chalked that contrast up to the rushed setting for the question, and reiterated Biden’s earlier remarks:

“The president said yesterday, ‘I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.’” And then hours later as he was getting off the Air Force One, he said, I ‘can’t do much about that right now,'” said Lee. “‘Can’t do much right now.’ That was the exact words from the president.”

“For anyone that might have been confused seeing the two statements from the president within a couple of hours, what would be your explanation? Does the president believe there is action that he can take to address gas prices, or does he believe there’s not much that can be done?” she asked.

Psaki argued that you can’t expect a comprehensive answer from the “short gaggles” as he goes from place to place. She said, “But the oil markets — oil markets are global. Right? And it is all about meeting the supply demands that are out there.”

This is the kind of question at the briefing that a reporter, in today’s environment, can get hassled for asking. Much media coverage has been dedicated to “fact-checking” the idea that the Biden administration has any ability to affect fuel prices or even inflation.

But it’s exactly the kind of question that average Americans want to hear asked of the White House. It was a short pair of comments from the president, but Lee noticed the apparent discrepancy and didn’t let it go. This is what accountability questions are all about.