Scorched Earth, Plane Wrong, Carlson Letter | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

Winners & Losers in Today's Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Patrick Beverley
Minnesota Timberwolves star Patrick Beverley went off on Chris Paul on Monday, saying the Phoenix Suns all-star point guard “can’t guard nobody.”
Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday, one day after the Suns were humiliated in Game 7 of the NBA Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks in Phoenix, Beverley blasted Paul.
“Ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when they play Phoenix Suns,” said Beverley. “Ain’t nobody in the NBA.”
Beverley went on to say that Paul “gets all the petty calls, all the swipe throughs at the end” and that “he should’ve fouled out.”
“He should’ve fouled out. The last game too,” he continued, lamenting Paul making contact with players that should’ve been called a foul. He should’ve fouled out. He can’t guard. He literally can’t guard.”
“CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that,” added Beverley.
Beverley called Paul “a cone,” meaning that he can’t move.
“Give him the Ben Simmons slander,” he added, referring to the New Jersey Nets player who has come under fire for his work ethic and not being forthcoming about his injuries.
The Mavericks will play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, while the Boston Celtics, who won in Game 7 against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, will play the Miami Heat.
It’s not easy to steal a scene from Stephen A. Smith, but Beverley did, and his spot on commentary was shared widely as a result.
MEDIA LOSER:
Barry McCaffrey
Retired four star general and MSNBC contributor Barry R. McCaffrey deleted a tweet after he was shredded by critics for sharing a snippet from a video game as if it were war Ukraine war footage.
Screenshots of the tweet were shared by numerous Twitter users, including National Journalism Center program director Becket Adams.
“Russian aircraft getting nailed by UKR missile defense,” McCaffrey wrote. “Russians are losing large numbers of attack aircraft. UKR defense becoming formidable.”
The “footage” of a plane being shot down, however, was from the video game Arma 3. In the video’s description, it clearly says the game’s name. It’s an open-world military shooter game that launched in 2013.
McCaffrey was apparently taken in by the short clip’s title: “Russian MiG-29’s Get Shot Down By Air Defense System”. He was promptly dragged, and some users pointed out collateral damage, such as a retweet from Washington Post columnist Max Boot.
“I, uh, have some concerns. of all people, you’d think a retired general with four combat tours and three purple hearts under his belt would have ‘some’ idea regarding what this stuff really looks like. the video was clearly animated,” tweeted Adams.
Concerns is a really good word in this case. McCaffrey is frequently on air on the subject of the the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And MSNBC is one of the first outlets to bash misinformation and fake news.
Shouldn’t more be expected of them?
