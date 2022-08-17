Greg Gutfeld Beats Colbert, ‘Prep King’ Clark Loses Publisher | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Greg Gutfeld

Greg Gutfeld isn’t just competing for cable news eyeballs. The late-night Fox News host, in his highest rated week to date, is competing with the network talk shows. And winning.

Not only did Greg Gutfeld score his highest-rated week to date, but he also topped Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show in average total viewers last week.

Gutfeld’s success is particularly notable as it has coincided with the decline of traditional late-night comedy programs as broadcast networks compete with streaming in the ever-changing media landscape.

Gutfeld! is not a traditional late-night show, as it airs 30 minutes earlier than Colbert on the East Coast and at 10 p.m. central and 8 p.m. on the West Coast as the show airs live.

While Colbert and his traditional late-night competitors air at 11:35 p.m. across the country, broadcast networks like Colbert’s CBS are in millions more homes across the country than Fox News and are free.

Gutfeld topped Colbert last week, August 8th through the 12th, with an average of 2.35 million total viewers and 397,000 viewers in the key 25054 age demographic.

The impressive win marks the third time since its launch that Gutfeld! won a week over Colbert.

Gutfeld’s comedy leaned in heavily on covering the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate and was boosted by Fox News’s prime time line-up averaging over 3 million total viewers multiple days last week.

The show has also increased viewership in the time slot for Fox News by 43% in terms of total viewers and 17% in the demo since its launch some 16 months ago.

Props to Gutfeld for continuing to land impressive ratings despite his competition’s declining numbers.