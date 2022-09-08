MacCallum Gets Blunt, Gutfeld Gets Gross, Bannon Gets Indicted. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Martha MacCallum
Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum questioned Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) over his management of funds meant to help Republican Senate candidates in their midterm races.
MacCallum pressed the senator as some Republicans have voiced concerns about the party’s ability to take back the Senate with first-time candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday’s episode of The Story, MacCallum asked Scott about a New York Times report detailing how under Scott’s chairmanship, the National Republican Senatorial Committee spent millions of dollars in 2021.
The committee spent 95 percent of funds collected in 2021, leaving them with just $23 million by August 2022.
MacCallum was blunt: “How did that happen? Where did all that money go?”
Scott claimed the committee “did the right thing” by sending the money to GOP candidates early in their campaigns.
“Some of them are pointing fingers at your leadership and saying that it’s not working. What do you say to them?” she said, pointing to races in Florida and Ohio where “candidates are in need of money.”
Scott attempted to defend the tight races by claiming Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was “gonna win.”
MacCallum interjected, noting, “He’s behind by about five points right now, right?”
“So, Ron Johnson’s either tied, or up a little bit, or down barely,” Scott said after MacCallum corrected him.
MEDIA LOSER:
Greg Gutfeld
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld launched into a misogynistic rant about the Democratic Party on Wednesday.
Addressing the education system, abortion, and the horrors of drag shows, Gutfeld accused President Joe Biden and the media of “creating this psychological conflict between Trump peace and democracy.”
“This is not a fabricated conflict,” he said. “You know, when you have lockdowns, when you have drag shows, when did all of this happen?”
Gutfeld continued his diatribe against Democrats after reminiscing about the nationwide protests following former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory.
“It wasn’t a lot of men. And the men there, they weren’t exquisite specimens. Let’s face it,” he said.
“But I saw a lot of young, angry females and the Democratic Party, in a way, has become the party of young, angry, single women, right?”
Gutfeld went on to claim that pro-choice voters want “abortion on demand up to birth.”
The host, of course, did not mention that abortions performed later in a pregnancy represent only 1 percent of all abortions in the nation, often cost well over $1,000, and are typically conducted because of serious medical concerns.
Not quite done with his sexist tirade, Gutfeld later took a barb at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s looks after she appeared on The View.
The segment caught the attention of tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who called him a “misogynistic and a not funny at all asswipe.”
