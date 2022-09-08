MacCallum Gets Blunt, Gutfeld Gets Gross, Bannon Gets Indicted. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Martha MacCallum

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum questioned Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) over his management of funds meant to help Republican Senate candidates in their midterm races.

MacCallum pressed the senator as some Republicans have voiced concerns about the party’s ability to take back the Senate with first-time candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Story, MacCallum asked Scott about a New York Times report detailing how under Scott’s chairmanship, the National Republican Senatorial Committee spent millions of dollars in 2021.

The committee spent 95 percent of funds collected in 2021, leaving them with just $23 million by August 2022.

MacCallum was blunt: “How did that happen? Where did all that money go?”

Scott claimed the committee “did the right thing” by sending the money to GOP candidates early in their campaigns.

“Some of them are pointing fingers at your leadership and saying that it’s not working. What do you say to them?” she said, pointing to races in Florida and Ohio where “candidates are in need of money.”

Scott attempted to defend the tight races by claiming Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was “gonna win.”

MacCallum interjected, noting, “He’s behind by about five points right now, right?”

“So, Ron Johnson’s either tied, or up a little bit, or down barely,” Scott said after MacCallum corrected him.