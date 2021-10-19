Don Lemon is not impressed with Will Cain. Not at all.

At issue? The zeal with which Cain started a “conversation” about vaccine efficacy just minutes after learning that former Secretary of State Colin Powell had died from Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

News broke of Powell’s death shortly after 8 AM Monday. Just a few minutes later, while co-hosting Fox & Friends, Cain said, “There will be many conversations in the wake of this death, there will be honoring this man, this public servant, this human being, who was a professional soldier for 35 years.” He added, “We can reflect on his life, and we should. There also be conversations about the fact he was fully vaccinated, according to his family, and he died from complications from Covid.”

Powell suffered from multiple myeloma and Parkinson’s, making him more vulnerable to complications from Covid-19 and the vaccine less effective. Cain did not report that, but likely because, at that time, he was not aware. Nonetheless, Lemon was disgusted by Cain’s on-air performance, calling it “disgraceful.”

After playing a clip of Cain’s comments, Lemon paused dramatically, clearly unimpressed, and said, “Minutes. Literally minutes after, we learned of the death of a man who devoted his life to serving this country. Minutes later, already disgracefully using his death to raise questions about vaccines.”

He then played another clip of Cain and went in harder, saying, “Seriously? I guess, yeah, some people never learn. Don’t know any better. I don’t know. Don’t have the chops. I don’t know what it is. Just with a natural instinct not to do something like that? It seems like any decent human being would know you just don’t — you know. At least, that’s how my mom raised me. The man had just died, and this guy can’t wait to make it into a fight about vaccine mandates? It is disgraceful.”

For good measure, Lemon then included the since-deleted tweet by Fox News anchor John Roberts, which made a similar point as Cain’s commentary. This led the CNN prime time host to quickly note that when one makes mistakes, the honorable thing to do is apologize and cite Powell as an exemplar.

“So that’s what decent people do. That’s what caring people do, empathetic people, leaders do,” Lemon concluded. “If they make a mistake, they admit it. We do it all the time at CNN. I’ve done it.”

Watch above via CNN.

