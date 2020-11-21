Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s South Carolina roots run deep, and there are few things we Southerners enjoy as much as college football rivalries, but one of Haley’s tweets Saturday got attention not for the gridiron trash talk, but the political implications many read into her words.

The Florida State University Seminoles and Clemson University Tigers were supposed to meet up in Tallahassee Saturday, but the game was postponed after a Clemson player tested positive for Covid-19. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the player was reportedly practicing with his team earlier in the week while symptomatic, raising concerns that he had possibly passed the virus on to his teammates.

The game may be able to be played in December, depending on Clemson’s postseason schedule. The Tigers are currently ranked 4th in the AP poll with a 7-1 record so far this year (6-1 in the ACC). Unranked FSU, on the other hand, is almost certainly not going to have a postseason, with their 2-6 record, 1-6 in the ACC.

That difference in the teams’ fortunes is likely what initially inspired Haley’s tweet. “Florida State, whether you lose today or a few days from now won’t matter,” tweeted Haley. “Get it over with already. Stop stalling.”

Florida State, whether you lose today or a few days from now won’t matter. Get it over with already. Stop stalling. #GoTigers @ClemsonFB — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 21, 2020

Several Twitter users criticized Haley’s tweet as tone-deaf considering the pandemic.

┻┳| https://t.co/fjgcCT1X1e — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 21, 2020

Many others seized on the parallels with Haley’s former boss, President Donald Trump, who refuses to concede the race to President-elect Joe Biden two weeks after all major media outlets called the race for Biden and Trump’s legal challenges continue to fumble.

Nikki Haley has called for a Florida resident to concede https://t.co/wF7aZWxTIo — Dan Sostek (@dan_sostek) November 21, 2020

Good advice. Wonder if it’s applicable elsewhere……… https://t.co/kZ9FvtxdkZ — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) November 21, 2020

Gee, if only there was another current contest where this messaging would apply. https://t.co/sLLzydRPOr — Alan Bellittera (@AlanBell35) November 21, 2020

Cheerleading coronavirus and obliviously owning President Trump. A remarkable tweet on multiple levels. https://t.co/rfvI3nZN3y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2020

This from a former Trump administration official could also apply to, ummmmm ….. https://t.co/Rvuvh5la9d — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 21, 2020

Is Florida State your code word for Trump? — Jenna (@jennaep7) November 21, 2020

Massive subtweet. But feel free to tweet directly. No way you tweeted this without recognition of how it would be translated. — Denise Louis 📻 (@birdyluisa) November 21, 2020

I wonder if there’s anyone else who is inevitably going to lose, who is stalling and should get it over with. Any thoughts, @NikkiHaley? https://t.co/LTWMjhJOou — Inspired and Less Mad as Hell (@texaninnyc) November 21, 2020

