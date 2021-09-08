‘He Was Screaming at Me!’ Alan Dershowitz Says Larry David Attacked Him in Martha’s Vineyard

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Megyn Kelly all about an altercation with Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David that occurred in the wilds of Martha’s Vineyard.

The Perils of Dersh in the Land of the Libs have carried over into the Biden era, according to the ardent Trump defender who became a pariah in the upscale Massachusetts enclave. In an interview published Wednesday, Kelly asked Dershowitz about getting “harassed” by David and others on the island.

Dershowitz said “it’s more than harassed, they canceled me at the library, every year I speak there. They cancel me at the book fair. I’ve written more books than anybody in Chilmark history. They’ve canceled me at the Jewish Center.”

All of this, Dershowitz said, was because “I defended the Constitution on behalf of Donald Trump. I’m very proud that I did that.”

“And now Larry David comes up to me on the porch of the Chilmark store and starts screaming at me,” Dershowitz said, relating the altercation with David in detail, including that David called him “disgusting.”

After an extended rant about “cancel culture” and the “small-minded” likes of Mr. David, Kelly chimed in to ask about the argument again.

“Can you tell us what you did with Larry David? Because this is the best part of the story. What did you do with your shirt?” Kelly asked.

Dershowitz described removing his shirt to reveal another underneath, which read “It’s the Constitution, Stupid.”

“I didn’t say a word, but he walked away screaming and yelling. His face turned red. I thought, he’s going to have a stroke,” Dershowitz said.

“He said, ‘You’re disgusting. I can never talk to you because I saw your arm around Mike Pompeo. You and all those people. You’re disgusting,'” Dershowitz recalled, and again predicted that people like Larry David will cause the Democratic Party to experience losses if they don’t “disassociate” with them.

Watch above via Megyn Kelly.

