‘It’s Illegal to Kill People’: Twitter Explains to David Hogg Why His Human-Killing License Idea is Bad
In a Saturday tweet, anti-gun activist David Hogg seems to have come up with a new plot twist on the often retold plot of “The Most Dangerous Game”, the 1924 short story about a man hunting human beings that has spawned movies and copycat stories for decades.
“If you need a license to kill deer why don’t you need one to kill humans?” asked Hogg in his tweet.
If you need a license to kill deer why don’t you need one to kill humans?
“Plenty of people will think this is dumb,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Good for you.”
Plenty of people will think this is dumb- good for you. I’m not looking out for an election and I’m entitled to my own opinion no matter how much you disagree.
There’s a block botton 😌
He was right about that, at least. Plenty of people did think it was dumb, and pointed out some pretty glaring issues with the very hot take. Mainly, that it’s already illegal to kill people. Although there were also a fair number of people who replied with James Bond references.
It's illegal to kill people.
I'll type slowly so you can keep up. Because we don't give out licenses to kill humans. We charge people who intentionally kill humans — save in self-defense — with committing a crime (in some cases punishable by death). Maybe you've seen too many James Bond movies? https://t.co/YEc9CaPA9D
Raise the voting age to 30 maybe https://t.co/yyktOIgW5k
He's right on this. We really should have permits and a whole season dedicated to hobo poaching. Thin the herds out a bit. https://t.co/fQnHkTiqE4
Killing humans is illegal last time I checked https://t.co/5Wp6YeU9aT
Man who has never seen a James Bond film. https://t.co/9D9wLoK0r0
If you need a license to drive, why don’t you need a license to drunk drive.
This kid was accepted to Harvard. What does that say about Harvard? https://t.co/9ncQbebt7g
This is an actually impressive level of ignorance. It must take work to spend years of your life crusading for gun control laws yet remain this ignorant of how they are actually used and regulated. https://t.co/qTDk6jTSil
this is Timothy Dalton’s Bond erasure https://t.co/mmEFehw00v
This young man has a bright future in the Kamala Harris administration. https://t.co/zG7WlVwHzt
Jack Handey, come get your boy. https://t.co/L9s13nyLKB pic.twitter.com/OMxlqxerwL
How in the hell did you get into Harvard? https://t.co/E4Cwumn1it
Harvard isn’t sending their best. https://t.co/HWDsHbJZOc
One tweet was particularly relevant to the news this week.
*rips bong* https://t.co/G5SdZBdoqw
Hogg went on to say something about getting licenses for driving but not guns, but still, his initial positing of the license to murder theory will stand as a true example of ill-advised, poorly thought out tweets.
By the way, interesting side note: There’s a new remake of the 1932 film version of “The Most Dangerous Game” scheduled for release this year. Tom Berenger is in it. Seriously. What a brand tie-in, right?
