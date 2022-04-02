‘It’s Illegal to Kill People’: Twitter Explains to David Hogg Why His Human-Killing License Idea is Bad

In a Saturday tweet, anti-gun activist David Hogg seems to have come up with a new plot twist on the often retold plot of “The Most Dangerous Game”, the 1924 short story about a man hunting human beings that has spawned movies and copycat stories for decades.

“If you need a license to kill deer why don’t you need one to kill humans?” asked Hogg in his tweet.

If you need a license to kill deer why don’t you need one to kill humans? — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 2, 2022

“Plenty of people will think this is dumb,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Good for you.”

Plenty of people will think this is dumb- good for you. I’m not looking out for an election and I’m entitled to my own opinion no matter how much you disagree. There’s a block botton 😌 — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 2, 2022

He was right about that, at least. Plenty of people did think it was dumb, and pointed out some pretty glaring issues with the very hot take. Mainly, that it’s already illegal to kill people. Although there were also a fair number of people who replied with James Bond references.

One tweet was particularly relevant to the news this week.

Hogg went on to say something about getting licenses for driving but not guns, but still, his initial positing of the license to murder theory will stand as a true example of ill-advised, poorly thought out tweets.

By the way, interesting side note: There’s a new remake of the 1932 film version of “The Most Dangerous Game” scheduled for release this year. Tom Berenger is in it. Seriously. What a brand tie-in, right?

