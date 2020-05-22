comScore

Joe Biden Gets Mixed Reax On ‘You Aint Black’ Comment, Many Agree White People Should Sit This Out

By Leia IdlibyMay 22nd, 2020, 1:19 pm

In an interview with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club,  former Vice President Joe Biden said if black voters are having trouble deciding whether to support him or President Donald Trump, they “ain’t black,” prompting backlash on Twitter.

“It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.” Biden said during the interview. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me for Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump,” Charlamagne responded. “It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community.”

Senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders responded to the controversy by noting that Biden’s comments were made “in jest,” and explained that the former VP “was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day.”

Many other political and public figures took to Twitter to express their anger with the presumptive Democratic nominee, and not all along partisan lines. Others, including The Breakfast Club host, defended Biden to varying degrees and with a variety of qualifications, pointing out Trump’s extensive list of “racist policies” and “rhetoric.”

Another recurring theme was that people who aren’t black should not be telling black people how to feel about Biden’s remarks, any more than Biden should be assessing anyone’s relative blackness.

