Joe Namath Defends NFL Protest to Fox & Friends: ‘Look Up the Word Oppression’

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Namath is a Fox News regular — frequently stopping by as a guest on many of the network’s programs. But during an appearance Tuesday on Fox & Friends, Broadway Joe did not toe the Fox line while speaking about the NFL protests.

The Super Bowl-winning New York Jets quarterback spoke out in support of the cause of the protests — shining a light on racial and social oppression in the United States.

“[G]oing back to what Colin Kaepernick initially did, it was to point out some injustice that’s being done to the black race,” Namath said. “Or to people that obviously when you look — and I say obviously, some of these dash cams and shootings that were done to unarmed people. He was reaching out to try to get it more investigated. So that’s where this oppression thing comes in.”

Namath was speaking out in response to Hall of Fame former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka — who told Westwood One that there’s been no oppression in the United States in the last 100 years. Broadway Joe strongly disagreed.

“[L]ook up the meaning of oppression,” Namath said. “Look up the definition of oppression, and you understand that it’s obviously taken place.”

That said, the former University of Alabama star does believe that NFL owners have the right to limit the protests at the workplace.

“Ownership has ownership…If somebody starts walking through here carrying a sign, what are the powers that be at Fox going to say to you? ‘Excuse me. Go do that somewhere else. Don’t do it in the workplace.'”

Watch above, via Fox News.

[featured image via screengrab]

——

Follow Joe DePaolo (@joe_depaolo) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com