‘KIM JONG UN DEAD’: Hashtag Trends on Twitter as China Reportedly Investigates Status of North Korea Dictator

By Caleb HoweApr 25th, 2020, 5:18 pm
Kim Jong-Un on February 26, 2019

Twitter was buzzing like crazy on Saturday about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, who may or may not be dead.

The hashtag #KIMJONGUNDEAD took the top spot worldwide on the social media site, as for the second weekend in a row rumors circulated. Some reports are out that he is dead, while most outlets are still waiting for confirmation.

To add fuel to the fire, Reuters released a report on Saturday afternoon that China has sent medical experts to the country to determine the state in which Schrodinger’s Dictator actually and currently exists.

Meanwhile, social media is doing its own takes, as one does.

That last was our favorite.

Stay tuned to Mediaite, we will update if more information becomes available.

