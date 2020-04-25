‘KIM JONG UN DEAD’: Hashtag Trends on Twitter as China Reportedly Investigates Status of North Korea Dictator

Twitter was buzzing like crazy on Saturday about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, who may or may not be dead.

The hashtag #KIMJONGUNDEAD took the top spot worldwide on the social media site, as for the second weekend in a row rumors circulated. Some reports are out that he is dead, while most outlets are still waiting for confirmation.

To add fuel to the fire, Reuters released a report on Saturday afternoon that China has sent medical experts to the country to determine the state in which Schrodinger’s Dictator actually and currently exists.

Meanwhile, social media is doing its own takes, as one does.

Kim Jong Un’s heart surgeon right now#KIMJONGUNDEAD

pic.twitter.com/altCxzhIds — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 25, 2020

Kim Jong-Un has just killed Hitler in the gulag and is now respawning #KimJongUn #KIMJONGUNDEADpic.twitter.com/eoKRio1tqr — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) April 25, 2020

Am I the only one reading the #KIMJONGUNDEAD trend as Kim Jong Undead instead of Kim Jong Un Dead and thinking ‘I’m back bitches’ pic.twitter.com/FSmXlvzuZC — dk (@daanistan) April 25, 2020

If that doctor didn't skip town right after surgery… #KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/YUMjolZ7R2 — Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) April 25, 2020

That last was our favorite.

Stay tuned to Mediaite, we will update if more information becomes available.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]