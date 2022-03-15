Lauren Boebert Gets Roasted For Flubbing Military Rank While Praising The Troops

Lauren Boebert

Photo by Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sparked a quick and furious backlash on Twitter after she flubbed the rank of a soldier who died in Afghanistan.

Boebert recorded a video in which she shared the letter from a mother who thanked her for shouting “13” during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this month.

“After I spoke up for our 13 fallen military heroes at the State of the Union address a few of their parents reached out to thank me for recognizing them,” Boebert captioned the tweet on Tuesday.

“One of the parents encouraged me to share her message. Here it is,” she added.

“I thought the heroic members of our military deserved to be recognized,” Boebert says in the clip of why she interrupted Biden, who was discussing the cancer that killed his son, who was also a veteran.

“Two things happened after, but only one was really reported,” she continued:

Nancy Pelosi literally told me to shut up — that got reported, along with plenty of other stories about triggered liberals who were deeply offended about me speaking up. You and I know none of these radial libs had anything to say when Nancy Pelosi tore up President Trump’s speech at the State of the Union.

But it’s the unreported part that I want you to hear loud and clear. After I spoke up, a few of the parents of our fallen soldiers reached out to me, and one of the moms encouraged me to share her thoughts with you.

“Hello Mrs. Boebert,” she said, reading from a piece of paper. “I am Shana Chappell, the mother of Lieutenant Corporal Kareem Nikoui, he was one of the 13 killed in Kabul.”

According to Boebert, Chappell went on to say “I was so happy to hear someone in your position thought about our 13 kids at that very moment.” Chappell has been a vocal critic of President Biden since losing her son in Afghanistan.

Critics were quick to pounce on Boebert as “Lieutenant Corporal” is not a rank in the U.S. military, Kareem Nikoui had the rank of Marine Lance Cpl.

Fred Wellman noted, “She is so passionate about these poor troops she doesn’t know even the most basic ranks. No…there is no such thing as a fucking ‘lieutenant corporal’. He was a Marine Lance Corporal.”

Alexander Vindman responded, “The U.S. military doesn’t have a rank of ‘lieutenant corporal’ so what was the nationality of the mother who thanked her?”

Randy Bryce of Common Defense slammed the congresswoman, saying, “Hey @laurenboebert next time you try to make up baloney about a mom of a soldier writing you a letter maybe get the rank correct? None of the branches has the rank of ‘lieutenant corporal’. Troops aren’t props.”

Below are some more responses:

