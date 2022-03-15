Bold Move, Bad Look | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Marina Ovsyannikova

A news editor with Russian state media outlet Channel One Marina Ovsyannikova garnered international attention when she boldly crashed a live report on the propaganda channel carrying an anti-war sign and declaring “they are lying to you here!”

After seeming to be missing for several hours, Ovsyannikova appeared in court Tuesday.

Ovsyannikova walked into her studio in the middle of a broadcast and unfolded a poster saying “No war, stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” Before the televised protest, Ovsyannikova released a video on social media saying she was “ashamed” of “promoting Kremlin propaganda” throughout her career with Channel One.

It was an incredible moment.

The journalist was quickly detained by the Russian police after her protest, and TASS — another Russian state-owned news agency — reported on how she could be charged for “discrediting the use of Russian troops.”

Russia has been cracking down hard on journalists and political dissidents throughout the invasion of Ukraine, and Human Rights Watch warns that protesting the Kremlin’s narrative can get people sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Following Ovsyannikova’s arrest, multiple reports stated that her lawyers were trying to get in contact with her, but were unable to find her. This prompted fears Ovsyannikova had already gone missing, but Julia Davis, a columnist who has been tracking the story for The Daily Beast, tweeted that “Ovsyannikova is in court with her lawyer Anton Gashinsky. She is facing administrative charges to begin with.”

It is not just her opposition to the illegal and inhumane attack on Ukraine that makes this a win. It is that she stood against propaganda, against lying to the people, and spoke the truth – and spoke for truth – in a place where doing so is severely punished.

It’s not just a media win, it’s a journalism win. And a human one.