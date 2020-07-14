comScore

Media Twitter Explodes After Bari Weiss’ Sudden Resignation from the NY Times

By Leia IdlibyJul 14th, 2020, 2:35 pm

New York Times opinion editor and writer Bari Weiss announced her resignation on Tuesday in a lengthy letter posted to her website, where she claimed she was bullied by her colleagues, even in their company-wide Slack channels. The news took the internet by storm as both liberal and conservative political pundits and media figures hit Twitter to share their clashing reactions.

Many faulted the Times for their apparently toxic workplace environment, including the paper’s own Rukmini Callimachi, a foreign correspondent at the paper, who called the alleged bullying of Weiss “not okay.” Times political reporter Ken Vogel also weighed in.

Others praised Weiss for her courage to speak up and continued to call out the paper — noting that Weiss’ current ridicule might validate her point:

Others criticized Weiss, implying she was unable to handle the criticism sparked by several of her controversial columns:

