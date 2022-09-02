Mediaite Shatters All-Time Page Views Record in August

It’s been a while since I published a celebratory Mediaite traffic post. After all, they are of limited interest to the readers who come here for media and politics news and analysis — not for our viewership numbers. In fact, my last post celebrating a major milestone like this was about five years ago, when we hit 11.86 million monthly unique visitors in January 2017 (and yes I wrote this post in Feb 2019 about our front page traffic). But it is hard to believe Mediaite has now been around for 13 years. And with a staff a fraction of the size of all its competitors, the site continues to grow, thrive and often dominate in a highly competitive environment.

August was no different in that regard, but Mediaite notched a couple of milestones worthy of a crow or two. This last month, the site set a monthly record for page views with a whopping 43.85 million, smashing the previous site record of 40.5 million of October 2020 — with no slideshows, no sexy celebrities, just news and analysis.

This is happening thanks to all of you who come back so regularly. So many of you come out of love, and a few others who might just love to hate us. We appreciate you all.

You also helped us set another critical site record this August, with the average Mediaite user visiting the site 4.78 times in one month. That is a huge number, and a notable metric: there is nothing we appreciate more than knowing you are coming back day after day. Loyalty is a prized goal for any media property, and the devotion of our readers is growing stronger by the month (the previous high was 4.16 times on average in June.)

The editorial team we have in place right now is by far the strongest, from top to bottom, that we have ever had at the site. Mediaite’s top editors Aidan McLaughlin, Joe DePaolo, and founding editor Colby Hall have been here for a combined 18 years — making for a cohesive editorial direction which has set the tone for our coverage of media and politics. Their smart, savvy leadership has made the site what it is today. But they can’t do this without an exceptionally talented team. Editors Alex Griffing, Caleb Howe, Ken Meyer, Michael Luciano, Sarah Rumpf, and Tommy Christopher have done a magnificent job of making sure we cover the beat thoroughly and intelligently. Our writers and reporters, including Candice Ortiz, Jackson Richman, Kipp Jones, and Zachary Leeman, have proven to be sharp and fearless chroniclers of the media industry and beyond.

I cannot thank them enough for the stellar work they do, nor can I thank you, our reader, for making Mediaite part of your daily news diet. We truly appreciate you and your support.

