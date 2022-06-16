Megyn Kelly Defended Trans Rights on Fox News — Six Years BEFORE Trashing Fox News Over Pro-Trans Segment

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly lashed out at Fox News recently for airing a segment about a trans teenager, but defended trans rights six years ago when she still worked at the network.

Kelly joined a chorus of conservative backlash against a segment in which Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas reported on 14-year-old Ryland Whittington, a trans boy from California who shared his experiences as part of a Pride Month series — although Fox News has also taken criticism for promoting anti-trans messages in its other coverage.

In an appearance on Newsmax TV’s The Balance on Tuesday, Kelly told host Eric Bolling that Fox’s segment was a violation of their “mission,” which is “not to do reports that sound like MSNBC,” and that it was “dangerous” for the network not to refute the boy’s mother when she said “I’d rather have a living son than a dead daughter.”

She called the documented suicide risk among trans youth a “very dangerous trope,” and insisted that Fox News failed in its mission by not listing all the “downsides” to gender-affirming medical care.

Kelly told Bolling, “It is irresponsible to put it on the air like this as a celebration without flagging, for the parents out there who are going through this, significant downsides of jumping onto this without making sure you’re in that very, very small percentage of cases where this gender dysphoria might actually be a thing.”

But Ryland’s family clearly stated several times that their child experienced gender dysphoria, and her insistence on a lengthy list of medical “downsides” to necessary care ignores the fact that doctors and parents weigh those and many other factors before engaging in any treatment.

It was a vastly different tone from Kelly in 2016 when she grilled Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick over his opposition to the Obama administration’s then-new guidelines for public schools.

Kelly challenged Patrick throughout the interview, repeatedly correcting him for referring to trans women as “men,” and bristled when Patrick said she was “missing” a crucial point:

MEGYN KELLY: I mean, a lot of sex offenders are men who molest men, who molest boys. Why is there an assumption that they need to sneak into the girl’s room? DAN PATRICK: Well, and it could be vice versa, but. But. But, Megan, look, I have four grandchildren and two children. I don’t want an eight year old granddaughter walking into a bathroom with a 30 year old man there and no one else does. Anyone who has a grandmother, a mother, a wife, a sister, daughter. MEGYN KELLY: Well what if that man looks like a woman and she would never know that this is… DAN PATRICK: Megyn, you’re missing this, and this is what people are missing… MEGYN KELLY: I don’t think I’m missing anything.

Like any good lawyer, Kelly presented a rationale for her recent opposition to Fox’s “celebration” of a trans teen, but the contrast in her attitudes over time is clear, nonetheless.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com