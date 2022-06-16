NEW POLL: Republicans Are Better at ‘Preserving Democracy’ Than Democrats, Voters Say

A new poll from Fox News this week has American voters despairing about the economy, almost universally stressed about gas prices, and answering that Republicans would do a better job handling those issues better than Democrats — not to mention the task of “preserving democracy.”

The poll was conducted June 10 – 13 with Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research, after the first of the televised January 6 hearings aired. Among other things, it showed that 82% of voters rate the economy as “fair/poor.”

“Only 18% of voters view the economy as excellent or good,” Fox Business host Stuart Varney emphasized when reporting the result on Thursday. “That is an extremely low number.”

In addition to views on inflation and the economy, respondents were asked which political party they trust to “do a better job” on a variety of specific issues.

Democrats were more trusted on issues such as climate change (+15), voting rights (+6), and coronavirus (+3).

Republicans were more trusted on items like inflation (+19), crime (+13), and foreign policy (+8).

On the specific question “preservation of American democracy” voters picked Republicans over Democrats by +1, with Democrats selected at 45% and Republicans at 46%. That is within the three point margin of error.

Breaking that total down, the party line split was stark.

There was also a pronounced demographic split.

Only 18% of Black voters view the Republicans as more capable of preserving Democracy. That is an extremely low number.

Still, the overall result is surely not what the committee hoped for after the prime time debut of the hearings.

Read the full poll results here, from Fox News.

