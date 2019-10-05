MSNBC featured an interesting segment showing an NBC correspondent literally putting up the lines connecting the key players in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine controversy.

The segment hosted by Dasha Burns was produced for NBC’s streaming news channel NBC News Now, and was featured on MSNBC Live with Richard Lui Saturday.

The glass board shows multiple figures and highlights the dizzying number of people the controversy involves in some way. The board features Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Kurt Volker, Rudy Giuliani, Attorney General Bill Barr, Mick Mulvaney, the anonymous whistleblower, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and two Ukrainian prosecutors–Viktor Shokin and Yuriy Lutsenko.

“Lutsenko,” Burns noted. “is mentioned 18 times in the whistleblower complaint. He was the one that initially cast a lot of suspicion around the Bidens but then walked back those claims.”

Trump currently faces an ongoing impeachment inquiry over his handling of the Ukraine controversy and a related whistleblower complaint. The whistleblower alleged that Trump abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden for him.

“Some say there could be more to this story, especially after The Washington Post reported that he asked for help in a Justice Department inquiry that Trump hopes will discredit any possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign during 2016,” Burns concluded her piece, speaking about Barr’s role in the controversy.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

