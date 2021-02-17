Former President Donald Trump joined Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Wednesday night to partake in a wide-ranging interview, following the death of radio host Rush Limbaugh, where Trump floated the idea of creating his own social media platform.

“Well, people miss you, you know it’s so weird you’re not on Twitter anymore, every now and then I hear a vibration that you might be coming back, are those talks underway?” Kelly asked Trump.

“Twitter, we are looking at a lot of different things, but I really wanted to be somewhat quiet,” Trump replied. “They wanted me very much on Parler, you know they had a phony report that the man who was in there didn’t – I mean just the opposite, they really wanted me on Parler.”

Trump then took a swipe at the right-leaning social platform, stating “mechanically they can’t handle” the traffic his audience would bring to Parler.

The former president further went onto claim since his Twitter ban, the platform had become “boring,” while reckoning when he was on the platform, Twitter “harassed” him.

“And I’ll tell you it’s not the same when you look at what’s going on with Twitter, I understand it’s become very boring, and millions of people are leaving. They are leaving it because it’s not the same. And I can understand that, ” Trump stated.

“We were being really harassed on Twitter; they were putting up all sorts of flags,” he added. “Everything I was saying was being flagged, it’s disgraceful.”

Trump also floated the possibility of creating his own social media platform that would rival right-wing platforms such as Parler and Gab.

“There is also the other option of building your own site because we have more people than anybody. You can literally build your own site,” Trump stated.

