Former Ambassador Nikki Haley crushed any “rumors” today that there is tension between her and Vice President Mike Pence. Only her tweet mostly served to get people asking what rumors she’s talking about.

“Enough of the false rumors,” said Haley. “Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support.”

Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/waPyQjC8Eb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 21, 2019

Haley was likely referring to the suggestion mildly floating around conservative circles that President Donald Trump should replace Pence with herself. A few days ago, Trump assured that he would not be replacing Pence in 2020.

Twitter seemed just as confused about said rumors:

Certain key White House aides know exactly what this is about. Haley almost begging reporters to explain the “rumors.” https://t.co/Eb5ttfm40y — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 21, 2019

Yo this is why Pence gotta bring his wife whenever he hangs out with chicks https://t.co/Hwvb7YVdaB — Jamie Kilstein (@jamiekilstein) August 21, 2019

Consider the rumors, which everyone knew about and was discussing, squashed — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 21, 2019

Lol. What the hell are you talking about? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) August 21, 2019

Uhm… what rumors? — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 21, 2019

No one: Literally not a soul: Nikki Haley: https://t.co/Zwx9LROjka — Gene Park (@GenePark) August 21, 2019

Nikki Haley puts an end to those rumors we’ve all been talking about. You know the rumors I mean. The false ones. Those rumors. Anyway, forget them! https://t.co/gQ4wBrkzcH — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) August 21, 2019

[Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

