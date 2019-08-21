comScore

Nikki Haley Raises Eyebrows With Tweet Slamming ‘False Rumors’ and Praising Pence

By Morgan PhillipsAug 21st, 2019, 4:42 pm

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley crushed any “rumors” today that there is tension between her and Vice President Mike Pence. Only her tweet mostly served to get people asking what rumors she’s talking about.

“Enough of the false rumors,” said Haley. “Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support.”

Haley was likely referring to the suggestion mildly floating around conservative circles that President Donald Trump should replace Pence with herself. A few days ago, Trump assured that he would not be replacing Pence in 2020.

Twitter seemed just as confused about said rumors:

[Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: