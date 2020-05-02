‘No Makeup? No Pantsuit? No Problem’: Hillary Clinton Unveils ‘Must-Have’ Coronavirus Face Mask

Hillary Clinton showed off her new face mask on Saturday morning encouraging people to “vote” while also staying safe from Covid-19.

“No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem. I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring,” the former secretary of state tweeted Saturday morning. “”I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren.”

No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem. I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring. I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren. #MaskingForAFriend @PandemicAction pic.twitter.com/68t8us5K1D — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2020



Clinton has been back in the spotlight recently after she publicly endorsed the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this week during a virtual “Women’s Town Hall.” She tagged the Pandemic Action Network in her post, an organization seeking to prepare the world for future global health pandemics.

Facial masks represent a new push by health officials to keep people safe while they are in public areas or large gatherings. According to the Washington Post, the United States has the most confirmed cases of Covid-19 out of any country in the world resulting in more than 65,000 deaths.

