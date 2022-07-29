Politico’s ‘Biden’s Back in the Game’ Assertion Does Not Go Over Well With Conservative Twitter

Politico’s assertion President Joe Biden “is back in the game” did not go over well with conservatives, who blasted the outlet for publishing a praiseworthy piece that revealed what they see as a long-suspected bias.

“Somehow, someway, Joe Biden is back in the game. After enduring a brutal year, Biden is suddenly on the verge of a turnaround that, the White House believes, could salvage his summer — and alter the trajectory of his presidency,” tweeted Politico on Thursday, with an article headlined “Biden enters the Always Be Closing phase of his first term.”

The article – written by Adam Cancryn, Jonathan Lemire, and Christopher Cadelago – started with the words from the tweet.

“White House officials are approaching the moment with cautious optimism, energized by the fresh jolt of momentum for Biden’s top priorities in Congress, itself underscored by the passage Thursday of a bill designed to boost semiconductor production and better compete with China,” they wrote.

“Yet they are also aware that many elements remain well outside their control.”

Conservatives blasted and mocked Politico for the tweet.

We entered a recession this morning… https://t.co/9DA9h6A7kp — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) July 29, 2022

Can’t get over the utter shamelessness of Politico publishing this ridiculous — just patently absurd — puff piece the same day the US economy plunged into a recession. https://t.co/JRD3o7rHDs — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) July 29, 2022

Three reporters on the byline for this story that could have been written by Ron Klain alone https://t.co/zM0OxohHWX — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 28, 2022

Politico’s own polling had Biden at his all-time low approval rating this week (37%). The wish-casting is real. https://t.co/vkQHfRNiEe — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 29, 2022

His approval rating is 31 percent https://t.co/HVBaNXF0pq — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 29, 2022

Guys… looked like someone has hacked Politico and replaced their usually sharp coverage with this parody article. SMH https://t.co/iMnOFGd3HX — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 28, 2022

They uncorked this take on the same day we officially hit the first recession in 15 years. https://t.co/tIc1zKsGtM — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 29, 2022

This isn’t journalism. This is partisan cheerleading. https://t.co/ZFfsTs6hWw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2022

This is embarrassing. Not a parody website. https://t.co/XRHwC3xddV — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) July 29, 2022

80% of the country says we’re going in the wrong direction and Politico says Biden is back on top. We are living in the death of shame. https://t.co/FGpAwMcTfz — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) July 28, 2022

Holy shit it’s good to be a Democrat. On the day we officially enter a recession. https://t.co/LFbAe9TXy3 — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) July 28, 2022

