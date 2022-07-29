Politico’s ‘Biden’s Back in the Game’ Assertion Does Not Go Over Well With Conservative Twitter

By Jackson RichmanJul 29th, 2022, 8:53 am
 
MONACA, PA - NOVEMBER 02: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes off his sunglasses while speaking at a campaign stop at Community College of Beaver County on November 02, 2020 in Monaca, Pennsylvania. One day before the election, Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that President Donald Trump won narrowly in 2016. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Politico’s assertion President Joe Biden “is back in the game” did not go over well with conservatives, who blasted the outlet for publishing a praiseworthy piece that revealed what they see as a long-suspected bias.

“Somehow, someway, Joe Biden is back in the game. After enduring a brutal year, Biden is suddenly on the verge of a turnaround that, the White House believes, could salvage his summer — and alter the trajectory of his presidency,” tweeted Politico on Thursday, with an article headlined “Biden enters the Always Be Closing phase of his first term.”

The article – written by Adam Cancryn, Jonathan Lemire, and Christopher Cadelago – started with the words from the tweet.

“White House officials are approaching the moment with cautious optimism, energized by the fresh jolt of momentum for Biden’s top priorities in Congress, itself underscored by the passage Thursday of a bill designed to boost semiconductor production and better compete with China,” they wrote.

“Yet they are also aware that many elements remain well outside their control.”

Conservatives blasted and mocked Politico for the tweet.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: