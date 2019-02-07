READ: Jeff Bezos Publishes Explosive — And Graphic — ‘Extortion’ Letters Threatening Release of Nudes

Jeff Bezos published an explosive post on Thursday night accusing David Pecker‘s National Enquirer magazine of extorting him by threatening to release sexts and nude photos he exchanged with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

The billionaire founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post claimed that a lawyer from the National Enquirer threatened to post a series of nudes — including a dick pick — unless he made a “false public statement” about his investigation into how his initial sexts leaked to the National Enquirer in the first place.

As part of his explosive post accusing Pecker and AMI, the publisher of the National Enquirer, of extortion and blackmail, Bezos published what he claimed were email exchanges with the tabloid — in full.

“Nothing I might write here could tell the National Enquirer story as eloquently as their own words below,” Bezos wrote on Medium.

The first email, from AMI Chief Content Officer Dylan Howard, begins with an apparent request that the Washington Post refrain from publishing “unsubstantiated rumors of The National Enquirer’s initial report.” It then lists, in specific detail, the photos the Enquirer obtained of Bezos and Sanchez.

Here are the emails:

From: Howard, Dylan [dhoward@amilink.com] (Chief Content Officer, AMI)

Sent: Tuesday, February 5, 2019 3:33 PM

To: Martin Singer (litigation counsel for Mr. de Becker)

Subject:. Jeff Bezos & Ms. Lauren Sanchez Photos CONFIDENTIAL & NOT FOR DISTRIBIUTION Marty: I am leaving the office for the night. I will be available on my cell — 917 XXX-XXXX. However, in the interests of expediating this situation, and with The Washington Post poised to publish unsubstantiated rumors of The National Enquirer’s initial report, I wanted to describe to you the photos obtained during our newsgathering. In addition to the “below the belt selfie — otherwise colloquially known as a ‘d*ck pick’” — The Enquirer obtained a further nine images. These include: · Mr. Bezos face selfie at what appears to be a business meeting. · Ms. Sanchez response — a photograph of her smoking a cigar in what appears to be a simulated oral sex scene. · A shirtless Mr. Bezos holding his phone in his left hand — while wearing his wedding ring. He’s wearing either tight black cargo pants or shorts — and his semi-erect manhood is penetrating the zipper of said garment. · A full-length body selfie of Mr. Bezos wearing just a pair of tight black boxer-briefs or trunks, with his phone in his left hand — while wearing his wedding ring. · A selfie of Mr. Bezos fully clothed. · A full-length scantily-clad body shot with short trunks. · A naked selfie in a bathroom — while wearing his wedding ring. Mr. Bezos is wearing nothing but a white towel — and the top of his pubic region can be seen. · Ms. Sanchez wearing a plunging red neckline dress revealing her cleavage and a glimpse of her nether region. · Ms. Sanchez wearing a two-piece red bikini with gold detail dress revealing her cleavage. It would give no editor pleasure to send this email. I hope common sense can prevail — and quickly. Dylan.

In a subsequent email, AMI’s Deputy General Counsel Jon Fine lays out the “proposed terms.” Namely, a public statement that Bezos has “no knowledge or basis for suggesting that AM’s coverage was politically motivated or influenced by political forces.”

In exchange: AMI “agrees not to publish, distribute, share, or describe unpublished texts and photos.”

Read:

From: Fine, Jon [jfine@amilink.com] (Deputy General Counsel, AMI)

Sent: Wednesday, February 6, 2019 5:57 PM

To: Martin Singer (Mr de Becker’s attorney)

Subject: Re: EXTERNAL* RE: Bezos et al / American Media et al Marty – Here are our proposed terms: 1. A full and complete mutual release of all claims that American Media, on the one hand, and Jeff Bezos and Gavin de Becker (the “Bezos Parties”), on the other, may have against each other. 2. A public, mutually-agreed upon acknowledgment from the Bezos Parties, released through a mutually-agreeable news outlet, affirming that they have no knowledge or basis for suggesting that AM’s coverage was politically motivated or influenced by political forces, and an agreement that they will cease referring to such a possibility. 3. AM agrees not to publish, distribute, share, or describe unpublished texts and photos (the “Unpublished Materials”). 4. AM affirms that it undertook no electronic eavesdropping in connection with its reporting and has no knowledge of such conduct. 5. The agreement is completely confidential. 6. In the case of a breach of the agreement by one or more of the Bezos Parties, AM is released from its obligations under the agreement, and may publish the Unpublished Materials. 7. Any other disputes arising out of this agreement shall first be submitted to JAMS mediation in California Thank you, Jon

Read the full post from Bezos here.

