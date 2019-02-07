comScore

Jeff Bezos Stuns With Mindblowing Post Accusing National Enquirer of Extortion and Blackmail: ‘Holy Sh*t’

by | Feb 7th, 2019, 6:53 pm

Jeff Bezos speaks about privacy at the Vanity Fair summit in 2016.

Jeff Bezos dropped a stunning Medium post tonight accusing the National Enquirer‘s parent company American Media of extortion.

He shared the emails with details of the sexts they allegedly threatened to publish.

And just when everyone thought the news cycle couldn’t test our capacity for shock anymore…

