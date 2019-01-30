Rick Wilson: Trump Depends on ‘Scam’ to Protect Secrets About His ‘Roving Penis, Shady-Ass Business Practices’

Republican strategist Rick Wilson took his acid-tongued commentary up a notch Wednesday as he talked about how President Donald Trump depends on non-disclosure agreements to keep his dirty secrets from seeing the light of day.

Wilson was remarking on Cliff Sims, for former Trump aide whose White House tell-all revealed infighting and juicy gossip about the Trump Administration. Sims promoted Team of Vipers in a series of media appearances this week, earning the ire of Team Trump: the president blasted him in a tweet, and the Trump campaign is now threatening to sue Sims for supposedly violating his NDA.

Wilson reacted to all of this by offering a reminder on Twitter that Trump has used NDAs throughout his life to legally gag people in his orbit from criticizing or sharing unflattering information about him.

1/ This whole story of Cliff Sims and the NDA reminds us just how dependent Trump’s entire scam is on the use of a gag contract. I’ve signed a ton of NDAs over the years to protect IP for clients, for sensitive projects, and for HNW people. They have a place. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 30, 2019

From there, things got very…um, colorful as Wilson expressed doubt that Trump’s NDAs can legally hold up.

2/ But for Trump, it’s always been about protecting him from revelations about his roving penis, his shady-ass business practices and his terrible behavior. Ran in to this in 2015/16 when our oppo was rolling. “I’d love to but he’ll take everything I own if I talk.” — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 30, 2019

3/ The people who sign them are buying in to the collective delusion of Trumpism that there’s some esoteric there, there. The WH NDA is roundly dismissed as unenforceable (at least I haven’t seen anyone argue they’re valid.). — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 30, 2019

4/ The Trump NDA wall will eventually break, and open up vast avenues for reporting. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 30, 2019

