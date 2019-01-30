comScore

Rick Wilson: Trump Depends on ‘Scam’ to Protect Secrets About His ‘Roving Penis, Shady-Ass Business Practices’

by | Jan 30th, 2019, 10:23 am

Republican strategist Rick Wilson took his acid-tongued commentary up a notch Wednesday as he talked about how President Donald Trump depends on non-disclosure agreements to keep his dirty secrets from seeing the light of day.

Wilson was remarking on Cliff Sims, for former Trump aide whose White House tell-all revealed infighting and juicy gossip about the Trump Administration. Sims promoted Team of Vipers in a series of media appearances this week, earning the ire of Team Trump: the president blasted him in a tweet, and the Trump campaign is now threatening to sue Sims for supposedly violating his NDA.

Wilson reacted to all of this by offering a reminder on Twitter that Trump has used NDAs throughout his life to legally gag people in his orbit from criticizing or sharing unflattering information about him.

From there, things got very…um, colorful as Wilson expressed doubt that Trump’s NDAs can legally hold up.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop