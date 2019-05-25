Rudy Giuliani Mocked for Bizarre Late-Night Tweet: ‘Hell of a Friday, Huh?’

President Donald Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani sent a bizarre late-night tweet Friday night asking people to check out a restaurant’s Yelp review.

“Check out this Yelp review for Mama Lisa Restaurant!” Giuliani wrote.

He did not include a link.

Check out this Yelp review for Mama Lisa Restaurant! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 25, 2019

As usual, Twitter had some thoughts.

Honestly, "failing to correctly tweet a link about an Italian restaurant you like" is a much more better activity for elderly, alcoholic New Yorkers than working to ensure a lawless autocracy. https://t.co/sCmlwXYXsI — Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) May 25, 2019

Frequented by sycophantic screeching skulls. Zero stars. https://t.co/C9OGv2t2x1 — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 25, 2019

How is this still up https://t.co/xG6WzoSOaS — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) May 25, 2019

Quite the fall from grace! From “America’s Mayor” to Foursquare Mayor of Mama Lisa Restaurant. https://t.co/smXKkB5dLR — Keith Calder (@keithcalder) May 25, 2019

Most expensive free lawyer ever — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 25, 2019

Hell of a Friday, huh? — John Moe (@johnmoe) May 25, 2019

Perhaps you know a 13 year-old who can help you with your computer machine and the interwebs? — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) May 25, 2019

We have like a Weekend at Bernies thing going on with Rudy Giuliani, right? https://t.co/jHCQJO4PQI — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) May 25, 2019

The personal lawyer of the President of the United States clearly uses his time well. https://t.co/lNIO3O35ry — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) May 25, 2019

Rudy Giuliani is dril confirmed https://t.co/LItsBYGRVq — Siobhan Thompson (@vornietom) May 25, 2019

Giuliani’s Mama Lisa tweet is not his only Twitter gaffe on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Giuliani tweeted out this bit of incoherence.

ivesssapology for a video which is allegedly is a caricature of an otherwise halting speech pattern, she should first stop, and apologize for, saying the President needs an “intervention.” Are pic.twitter.com/ZpEO7iRzV8 — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 24, 2019

The “ivesssapology” tweet appeared to be a response to his Thursday tweet of a doctored Nancy Pelosi video.

The Pelosi video tweet has since been deleted. Giuliani’s “ivesssapology” and Mama Lisa posts remain online as of early Saturday.

