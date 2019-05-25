Rudy Giuliani Mocked for Bizarre Late-Night Tweet: ‘Hell of a Friday, Huh?’
President Donald Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani sent a bizarre late-night tweet Friday night asking people to check out a restaurant’s Yelp review.
“Check out this Yelp review for Mama Lisa Restaurant!” Giuliani wrote.
He did not include a link.
Check out this Yelp review for Mama Lisa Restaurant!
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 25, 2019
As usual, Twitter had some thoughts.
Honestly, "failing to correctly tweet a link about an Italian restaurant you like" is a much more better activity for elderly, alcoholic New Yorkers than working to ensure a lawless autocracy. https://t.co/sCmlwXYXsI
— Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) May 25, 2019
Frequented by sycophantic screeching skulls. Zero stars. https://t.co/C9OGv2t2x1
— shauna (@goldengateblond) May 25, 2019
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 25, 2019
How is this still up https://t.co/xG6WzoSOaS
— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) May 25, 2019
Quite the fall from grace! From “America’s Mayor” to Foursquare Mayor of Mama Lisa Restaurant. https://t.co/smXKkB5dLR
— Keith Calder (@keithcalder) May 25, 2019
Most expensive free lawyer ever
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 25, 2019
Hell of a Friday, huh?
— John Moe (@johnmoe) May 25, 2019
Perhaps you know a 13 year-old who can help you with your computer machine and the interwebs?
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) May 25, 2019
We have like a Weekend at Bernies thing going on with Rudy Giuliani, right? https://t.co/jHCQJO4PQI
— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) May 25, 2019
The personal lawyer of the President of the United States clearly uses his time well. https://t.co/lNIO3O35ry
— Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) May 25, 2019
Rudy Giuliani is dril confirmed https://t.co/LItsBYGRVq
— Siobhan Thompson (@vornietom) May 25, 2019
Giuliani’s Mama Lisa tweet is not his only Twitter gaffe on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Giuliani tweeted out this bit of incoherence.
ivesssapology for a video which is allegedly is a caricature of an otherwise halting speech pattern, she should first stop, and apologize for, saying the President needs an “intervention.” Are pic.twitter.com/ZpEO7iRzV8
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 24, 2019
The “ivesssapology” tweet appeared to be a response to his Thursday tweet of a doctored Nancy Pelosi video.
The Pelosi video tweet has since been deleted. Giuliani’s “ivesssapology” and Mama Lisa posts remain online as of early Saturday.
