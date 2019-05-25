comScore

Rudy Giuliani Mocked for Bizarre Late-Night Tweet: ‘Hell of a Friday, Huh?’

By Tamar AuberMay 25th, 2019, 12:15 am

Rudy Giuliani Tweet

President Donald Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani sent a bizarre late-night tweet Friday night asking people to check out a restaurant’s Yelp review.

“Check out this Yelp review for Mama Lisa Restaurant!” Giuliani wrote.

He did not include a link.

As usual, Twitter had some thoughts.

Giuliani’s Mama Lisa tweet is not his only Twitter gaffe on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Giuliani tweeted out this bit of incoherence.

The “ivesssapology” tweet appeared to be a response to his Thursday tweet of a doctored Nancy Pelosi video.

The Pelosi video tweet has since been deleted. Giuliani’s “ivesssapology” and Mama Lisa posts remain online as of early Saturday.

